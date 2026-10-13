Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd Breaks Down in Tears After Being Rejected From 2026 Fashion Show: 'I Don't Like the Way I Was Treated'

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd has gotten candid about the painfully drawn-out way she found out she wouldn't be in the fashion show this year. The Dutch supermodel took to TikTok to share her frustrating experience with fans, who had been wanting to know whether they could expect her to walk the iconic runway this coming weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Romee Strijd Wasn't Told If She Would Be in the Show for Weeks After Casting

Source: @ROMEESTRIJD/TIKTOK Romee Strijd didn't hear back from casting for weeks.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, October 12, Strijd revealed that she still hadn't received confirmation about whether she would walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, despite the event being just days away. "I went to New York in the first week of September, and I went to do the casting," she said. "I trained for it this summer, because I had to put more energy in it since I got two kids and you know how it goes, your body needs a little bit more working out than before." She continued, "I did that the whole summer because I felt like, yeah, I wanted to do the show again, even after kids. It felt like the right timing. So I went to New York to do the casting because there's a whole new team. I knew the casting director already. I knew a couple people already from the shoot that I did with them, but I still had to come in, so I went." The model assumed she would get an answer soon afterwards, but didn't hear for weeks. In the end, it seemed like she was on a "maybe list." "It's Monday now, and the show is on Sunday, and I still haven't heard anything," she shared. Strijd was realistic about the chance of the answer being "no," but was also understandably frustrated that she hadn't been told either way and had to continue preparing as if she would be in the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Romee Strijd Feels Unsupported After Fashion Show Snub

Source: @ROMEESTRIJD/TIKTOK Romee Strijd said she felt unsupported.

In a second video posted in close succession, Strijd said, "I just hung up the phone. It's a no, which is fine because rejection is part of modeling and that's totally fine. So my agency just called and I said, 'OK, what's happening?' and she said, 'Yeah, you know, you look great, blah blah blah, but they wouldn't fit in the show this year.'" Still, the model wanted a proper "explanation" from her agency. In the end, they told her, "'You were already released,' which is a completely different story than they were telling me the last couple weeks," she said. She claims she had been asking her agency, IMG, for updates for ages, but they gave her mixed messages. "On Friday, [the agent] said Piergiorgio, the casting director, answered her email saying, 'Regards, Romee, we're not there yet' — one week out of the show — 'but we'll let you know before the weekend,'" Strijd said. "But now IMG is saying that I was already released, so the whole story doesn't [add] up, which makes me feel even [more] horrible than not getting the show, but just like, I don't feel supported by my agency." Strijd had tears in her eyes as she called out her agency for being dishonest.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Romee Strijd's Past VSFS Appearances

Source: NEWSPICTURES/ MEGA Romee Strijd was previously a VSFS fixture.

In the past, the Dutch model has been a fixture of fashion shows, alongside Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Taylor Hill and Martha Hunt. According to Vogue Australia, she walked the famed runway every year between 2015 and 2021. In conclusion to her second TikTok posted Monday, Strijd said, "I don't think I'm gonna cast anymore in the future, because I don't like the way it went. I don't like how the whole process went. I don't like the way I was treated. And I would love to keep the positive memories of VS."

The Confirmed 2026 VSFS Lineup