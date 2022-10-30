Viktoria Fox Sells Her Eggs For $100K

Pop culture has made IVF seem like the miracle cure-all for fertility problems, especially as women age. We’ve all seen glowing images of celebrities in their 40s, like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Chrissy Teigen, and Beyonce cradling their baby bump or with a newborn in their arms. In a recent survey, roughly 2/3 of millennials said they thought that science was good enough that they didn’t have to worry about infertility because they’d still be able to get pregnant.

However, reality may shed a different story. By the time a girl hits puberty she has about 300,000 eggs, more or less, and with each year this number dwindles. In 2021, the IVF success rates were 55 percent for women under 35 and only 7 percent for a woman over 40. Even without IVF, a healthy 40-year-old woman has a 5 percent chance of getting pregnant each menstrual cycle according to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM).

“This drastic drop in fertility is something women may not be aware of” says Audrey Miller, M.D. of Hollywood Presbytarian Medical Center.