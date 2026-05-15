Vin Diesel Gets Emotional Reuniting With Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow in Cannes 12 Years After Late Actor's Tragic Death
May 14 2026, Published 8:04 p.m. ET
Vin Diesel wiped away tears during a special midnight screening of The Fast and The Furious held at Grand Lumiere Theatre during the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 13.
The actor got emotional because Meadow Walker, 27, the daughter of late Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013, was there for the event, which was also attended by castmates Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez.
The cast was on hand to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Fast and The Furious franchise, which will release its final film, Fast Forever, in 2028.
‘I'm Gonna... Shed a Tear Real Quick’
“The person who was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood was Meadow Walker,” Vin said, embracing Paul’s daughter. “I’m gonna go and shed a tear real quick.”
He made fun of himself for getting emotional.
"I pray that in your life, that you get to have a brother like Paul," he said.
Meadow played a flight attendant in the 2023 film Fast X.
Vin Diesel Sees Original 'Fast and the Furious' Movie 'Differently'
Vin admitted it was “hard” to watch the original film because he remembers the times he had with Paul, whom he referred to as Pablo.
“There’s so many moments in this movie that you see, that I see differently,” he explained. “The scene that you see, I see the moment Pablo told me he had a one-year-old daughter.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Vin Diesel Talked Meadow Walker
At the event, Vin talked about the role the cast have played in each other’s lives.
"Meadow said to me 'I'm 27. I'm watching this, and my father made it at 27.' And I thought, 'How profound,'" he said. "It's the cast that's been that family."
He added, "If I have anything I can say to all of you, it's that Meadow has been such a source of strength and I know [Paul] would be so proud of you. And I love you forever."
Vin Diesel Called The Cast ’Family’
Vin talked about the close friendships he made through the action flick.
“The only reason why we’re making the finale for Fast for 2028… It’s because of each and every one of you that has given us your hearts and your loyalty,” he said. “Each and every one of you that has felt like you are a part of our family. You make us have to continue. You make us want to make you all proud.”
He told the crowd that the 2001 film is “the beginning of one word… and that word is love.”