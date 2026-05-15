Vin Diesel Gets Emotional Reuniting With Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow in Cannes 12 Years After Late Actor's Tragic Death

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Vin Diesel wiped away tears during a special midnight screening of The Fast and The Furious held at Grand Lumiere Theatre during the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 13. The actor got emotional because Meadow Walker, 27, the daughter of late Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013, was there for the event, which was also attended by castmates Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez. The cast was on hand to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Fast and The Furious franchise, which will release its final film, Fast Forever, in 2028.

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‘I'm Gonna... Shed a Tear Real Quick’

Source: MEGA Vin Diesel shared an embrace with Meadow Walker.

“The person who was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood was Meadow Walker,” Vin said, embracing Paul’s daughter. “I’m gonna go and shed a tear real quick.” He made fun of himself for getting emotional. "I pray that in your life, that you get to have a brother like Paul," he said. Meadow played a flight attendant in the 2023 film Fast X.

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Vin Diesel Sees Original 'Fast and the Furious' Movie 'Differently'

Source: MEGA Meadow Walker, Jordana Brewster, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez remembered 'The Fast and The Furious' costar Paul Walker, who died in 2013.

Vin admitted it was “hard” to watch the original film because he remembers the times he had with Paul, whom he referred to as Pablo. “There’s so many moments in this movie that you see, that I see differently,” he explained. “The scene that you see, I see the moment Pablo told me he had a one-year-old daughter.”

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Vin Diesel Talked Meadow Walker

Source: MEGA Meadow Walker and Jordana Brewster got close during the event.

At the event, Vin talked about the role the cast have played in each other’s lives. "Meadow said to me 'I'm 27. I'm watching this, and my father made it at 27.' And I thought, 'How profound,'" he said. "It's the cast that's been that family." He added, "If I have anything I can say to all of you, it's that Meadow has been such a source of strength and I know [Paul] would be so proud of you. And I love you forever."

Vin Diesel Called The Cast ’Family’

Source: MEGA Vin Diesel, joined by Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster, said the film was 'love.'