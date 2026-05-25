What Happened to 'Virgin River' Actor Stewart McLean? Everything to Know Amid the Homicide Investigation

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Stewart McLean Was Last Seen on May 15

Source: Lions Bay Search and Rescue/Facebook Stewart McLean was found dead days after he went missing.

Stewart McLean, the actor known for his roles in Virgin River, The Irrational and Happy Face, was found dead days after he was reported missing. In a news release on May 19, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed the 45-year-old was last seen at his residence in Lions Bay, British Columbia, on May 15. The property is around 20 kilometers northwest of Vancouver.

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Stewart McLean Was Reported Missing 3 Days After He Was Reportedly Last Seen

Source: Michael Förtsch on Unsplash (Generic Photo) Authorities launched a homicide investigation following Stewart McLean's disappearance.

Police sought public assistance in locating McLean after he was reported missing on May 18, three days after his disappearance. "Police are very concerned for Stewart's health and well-being," they shared in the May 19 news release. The Squamish RCMP also provided a description of the actor, adding, "Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stewart McLean is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)."

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Evidence of Foul Play Prompted a Homicide Investigation

Source: Jason Rojas on Unsplash (Generic Photo) Stewart McLean had small roles in several shows.

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The Squamish RCMP announced on May 21 that the investigation into McLean's disappearance had escalated into a homicide case after they "uncovered evidence that led investigators to believe Mr. McLean was victim of homicide" during their "investigative efforts." "On May 20, IHIT [Integrated Homicide Investigation Team] deployed and assumed conduct of the investigation. Squamish RCMP continues to work closely with IHIT and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) to advance the investigation," the statement continued. Following the development, several neighbors of McLean spoke out about him and the growing inquiry surrounding the case. Per CBC, Russ Meiklejohn said they could not imagine anyone wanting to hurt McLean. His wife, Dorothy, shared McLean would always greet her with a big hug whenever they saw each other. "That's just so hard to think that he's, like, gone. Because he was part of this network, this community, as tiny as it is, he was a big part of it," she said. Meanwhile, Lucas Talent Inc., a talent agency that claimed to represent the Arrow actor, shared the case on Facebook, writing, "We're concerned about our dear client Stew McLean - Please see below and share."

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Authorities Confirmed Stewart McLean Was Found Dead

Source: Jenn on Unsplash (Generic Photo) The actor's remains were found in Lions Bay.

In a May 22 media release, IHIT confirmed McLean had been found dead in the Lions Bay area of British Columbia, Canada. He was 45. "As the investigation continues to unfold, homicide investigators are working to collect and analyze evidence, review CCTV footage and conduct interviews to build a timeline of Mr. McLean's activities prior to May 15, 2026," IHIT Corporal Esther Tupper said. "We are pursuing all available leads as we work to find answers for the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. McLean." Lucas Talent Inc.'s talent agent Jodi Caplan also confirmed McLean's death in a statement on Facebook, which read, "It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved client, Stew McLean. I was fortunate to have worked with Stew for more than 10 years. He was always such a pleasure to deal with — dedicated, professional, eager, and endlessly funny." The statement continued, "Many casting directors have reached out to share their condolences with Stew's family and with our agency, and every message says the same thing: what a truly great guy he was, and how deeply he will be missed. Rest in peace, Stew. Xo"

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Stewart McLean's Friend Said He Knew Something Was Wrong a Week Before the Actor's Death

Source: Veronica Dudarev on Unsplash (Generic Photo) Stewart McLean's friend said his death was a 'shocker.