Vito Glazers Celebrates 41st Birthday With Comedy, Celebrity Guests, and a Few Unexpected Animal VIPs
July 17 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Media entrepreneur, comedian, and television personality Vito Glazers celebrated his 41st birthday this week with a series of events that brought together friends, entertainers, creators, and clients from across Los Angeles for several days of comedy, celebration, and Hollywood fun.
The festivities kicked off with a comedy showcase at Yamashiro Hollywood, where Glazers performed for a packed crowd overlooking the iconic Los Angeles skyline. Guests enjoyed dinner, cocktails, and panoramic views as Glazers continued what has quickly become a breakout year in stand-up comedy.
On his actual birthday, July 8, Glazers hosted an intimate private dinner at his Sunset Plaza home for a select group of close friends, business associates, performers, and creators. The evening featured live music, entertainment, and several memorable surprise guests — including Sparky the Goat, courtesy of Jessie’s Animals, who quickly became one of the stars of the evening alongside Mango, the famous bird, who spent much of the night posing for photos with guests and dancing with guests throughout the party.
Capturing the festivities were celebrity photographers Nicky Films, Will Roberts, and Justin Foley on behalf of Glazers Media, documenting the celebration as friends gathered from the worlds of entertainment, business, media, and comedy.
The birthday week concluded with another comedy performance at Irvine Improv alongside his mentor Jimmy Shin and headliner Paul Rodriguez, continuing a busy stretch for Glazers as he balances his growing stand-up career alongside his work as CEO of Glazers Media and host of Uncancelled on Spark TV which is out now, and Cheaters on Peacock which is coming soon.
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"Birthdays make you reflective," Glazers told OK!. "I'm incredibly grateful for the people in my life and the opportunities I've been given. I had a really bad 40th birthday so I felt like I needed to go all out this year and close that loop. I probably won’t do this agains until my 75th."
As for what comes next, Glazers says his focus quickly shifts back to comedy, business growth, and several major projects expected to be announced later this year.
"It's fun to celebrate for a few days," he joked, "but the party is over, get back to work"