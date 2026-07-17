Vito Glazers Celebrates 41st Birthday With Comedy, Celebrity Guests, and a Few Unexpected Animal VIPs

Media entrepreneur, comedian, and television personality Vito Glazers celebrated his 41st birthday this week with a series of events that brought together friends, entertainers, creators, and clients from across Los Angeles for several days of comedy, celebration, and Hollywood fun.

The festivities kicked off with a comedy showcase at Yamashiro Hollywood, where Glazers performed for a packed crowd overlooking the iconic Los Angeles skyline. Guests enjoyed dinner, cocktails, and panoramic views as Glazers continued what has quickly become a breakout year in stand-up comedy.

On his actual birthday, July 8, Glazers hosted an intimate private dinner at his Sunset Plaza home for a select group of close friends, business associates, performers, and creators. The evening featured live music, entertainment, and several memorable surprise guests — including Sparky the Goat, courtesy of Jessie’s Animals, who quickly became one of the stars of the evening alongside Mango, the famous bird, who spent much of the night posing for photos with guests and dancing with guests throughout the party.