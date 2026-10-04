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Vivek Ramaswamy Mocked for Nearly Dropping Kid at Rally: 'Loser'

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Source: Mercado Media/Facebook

Vivek Ramaswamy was slammed on social media for almost dropping a 10-year-old kid during an Ohio rally.

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Oct. 4 2026, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

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Ohio’s gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy suffered a faux pas during a rally on Saturday, October 3, when he almost dropped a 10-year-old kid while speaking to a crowd.

Before president Donald Trump took the stage at the campaign event in Vandalia, Ohio, the politician, 41, first invited the child on stage after seeing him hold a sign that said: “My dad is deployed—proud military kid for Trump.”

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Vivek Ramaswamy Suffered a Blunder During an Ohio Rally With Donald Trump

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Vivek Ramaswamy took the stage during a recent campaign convention.

When Ramaswamy attempted to picked up the preteen, he lost his grip and quipped: “Wow… big guy.”

Once the businessman recovered, he let the child say what he wanted into the microphone at the podium, with the kid saying: "USA!"

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image of Vivek
Source: Mercado Media/Facebook

Vivek Ramaswamy brought a kid up on stage during his speech.

Ramaswamy was blasted across social media for the seemingly embarrassing moment, with one person penning: "Total f------ loser."

"It looks like when they are trying to figure out how to grab the last heavy boulder in the world’s strongest man contests," someone else quipped on X.

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image of Vivek
Source: Mercado Media/Facebook

The Ohio gubernatorial candidate picked the child up before almost slipping.

"That kid looked way too much like a ragdoll in his hands lmao," another user joked.

One person claimed the act was "staged," with someone else noting: “Absolutely brutal video: Terrible decision, terrible execution."

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Vivek Ramaswamy Was Previously Criticized for a Batting Cage Campaign Video

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Source: MEGA

'This type of video haunts a candidate forever,' a viewer said on social media about Vivek Ramaswamy's blunder.

“This type of video haunts a candidate forever," a person chimed in. "I’m starting to think that he’s really just a performance artist trolling the h--- out of us. I sincerely hope that turns out to be the case, but it’s far less pitiable that way," another individual theorized.

This instance isn't the first time Ramaswamy has been mocked for his time on the campaign trail. Back in September, he shared a video of himself swinging in a batting cage while he discussed the “10 things” he would do as Ohio's governor.

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image of Vivek
Source: @KFILE/X

Vivek Ramaswamy was previously slammed for a batting cage clip.

The Roivant Sciences founder was criticized for his swing by online viewers and they also wondered why his team would post such a video at all.

While the clip was removed from his Instagram account, it currently remains on his TikTok.

"Why would a guy that’s clearly never picked up a baseball bat in his life lost a video like this? Makes no sense," someone slammed on X at the time.

"Bro is swinging like he's allergic to the ball," a person interjected, with one adding: "Politicians trying to show off their athleticism rarely works out for them unless they were actually former athletes."

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