Vladimir Putin's Legs Twitched 'Uncontrollably' During Donald Trump Meeting as Health Rumors Mount

Russian President Vladimir Putin exhibited concerning leg twitches while speaking with President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, for their summit on Friday, August 15. While standing toe-to-toe with Trump, Putin’s legs began to buckle at his knees, causing him to nearly lose his balance. First the right, then the left. His legs continued to twitch until he bid farewell to the American leader with a handshake.

Putin’s legs are spasming uncontrollably as his Parkinson’s progresses pic.twitter.com/dAPvBXKDSn — Mykhaïlo Golub (@golub) August 16, 2025 Source: @golub/X Vladimir Putin's legs twitched uncontrollably while talking with Donald Trump.

Vladimir Putin's Rapid Health Decline

Source: mega Vladimir Putin's health has been rumored to be on the decline for several years.

President Trump paid no mind to Putin’s noticeable twitching and instead displayed an act of empathy for the Russian Head of State. The Kremlin has long been fighting rumors about his declining health. In 2022, a Russian intelligence source close to the 72-year-old president confirmed in leaked emails that he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer — giving reason for his rapid change in appearance.

Leaked Emails About Vladimir Putin's Health

Source: mega Vladimir Putin is 72 years old.

“I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson’s disease, but it’s already progressing,” the Russian security services personnel wrote in an email. “This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden,” they claimed. “Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with.” “It not only causes a lot of pain, Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects — including memory lapses,” the source noted before writing that within Putin’s “close circle,” there was speculation about him being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Vladimir Putin's Spokesperson Speaks Out About Russian President's Health

Source: mega The Russian leader is said to have Parkinson's disease and pancreatic cancer.

Reports over the years have claimed that Putin travels with a team of medics to monitor his health closely. He has been seen with track marks on the back of his hands, indicating some form of IV treatment. Russian media outlets have followed Putin’s health over the years and have heavily leaned into the speculation of his decline. Theories about his health status had gotten so widespread after Putin canceled a trip to Kazakhstan in July 2022 that Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Russian leader, made a rare statement about Putin, telling reporters that “everything is fine with his health.”

Social Media Users React to Vladimir Putin's Leg Twitches

Source: mega Social media users agreed that Vladimir Putin looked 'very sick' during his Alaska summit.