'The Voice' Alum bodie Says the Show 'Changed' His Life as He Dishes on His Upcoming Album: 'Still Surreal'

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bodie, whose real name is Bodie Kuljian, never thought his career would take off after appearing on Season 22 of NBC's The Voice in 2022. "To come in second place on an international type of TV show that is so well known and loved, I felt very undeserving. It was very humbling, and some incredibly talented people were on that season with me. Singing at the end and going all the way to the end was just such a cool achievement and such a fun experience that I'll take with me for my life," the singer, 33, exclusively tells OK! while talking about his new album, SELL OUT, which will be out early next year.

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Source: @its.royale The singer was on Blake Shelton's team on 'The Voice.'

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After having four of the judges turn around their chairs for bodie, he was torn between picking Gwen Stefani or Blake Shelton as his mentor. However, he decided to go with Shelton despite listening to Stefani's band No Doubt most of his life. "I've always been a huge fan of her as an artist, as even just a fashion icon, like who she is. So I wanted to be on her team, and then when I got all four chairs to turn for me, which is insane, I just felt in my heart, I was like, I think I need to choose Blake. And so I actually didn't really know much about Blake. I'm not a huge country guy, but getting to know him, I have no regrets. He was amazing," he says. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, oh my gosh. I'm like, should I have made the right decision?' And I remember it vividly. It was a few years ago, but I still remember the feeling of, like, 'Is this the right decision?' And it was such the right decision. I think what swayed me, I was that, one, I was being strategic. I think that on a singing competition where everyone's really, really talented, you have to pick any window you can to stand out. And I figured for me, as, like, more of a rock guy, being on a team that wasn't really that would make sense. And secondly, I just got the feeling that he was just gonna let me fly, which was good intuition because he ended up just letting me do my thing, and it served me well," he shares.

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The country singer proved to be a pleasure to work with, and the experience taught him a great deal. "He was just so cool and so welcoming, and he was extremely affirming with me and my creativity, and he kind of just let me take the reins on whatever I wanted to do, which was super cool and very surprising. But I could also tell he's a pro; he knew what he was talking about. So when he had suggestions or ideas, like, I always took notes. It was so fun working with him. He's a really good dude," he gushes, adding he admired how he always "carried himself with such confidence" but was "rooted in so much humility."

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Source: @its.royale The star said the show changed his life.

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"And I think that someone at that level of superstardom to be so normal, yet so talented and so revered and well-known, was really inspiring to me. So I definitely aspire to be like that," he notes. bodie decided to try out for The Voice since his career "as an independent artist was kind of plateaued," and he was ready to change things up. "I had some cool wins, but I was kind of at my ceiling, and I was like, 'I think I want to go for it.' And so I just went to audition," he says.

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The Christian pop/alternative artist and singer-songwriter advises others going on that type of competition show to remember the appearance won't "define you." "Just go in, audition, and if you get on, awesome. If you don't, it's okay, but once you're on the show, I'd say just be you. Use that platform to magnify what you're already doing. It's not your big break. You're going to go back to your old life. If you're not being strategic, so make sure you're going forward, you're writing songs, you're preparing your social media, getting ready and just fly. Have fun," he says.

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Source: @its.royale bodie said he 'always wanted' to be on 'The Voice.'

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"I think I always wanted to be on The Voice. I loved the show, and when I had the opportunity to be on it, I didn't have much expectation. I was like, hopefully I get past the first audition. And before I knew it, I was singing in the finale, and I ended up choosing a church song for the finale, and it was insane. The opportunity to be on the show, the people I met, the people I reached, the people I was able to inspire and encourage through my story — it was insane. I'm so glad I did it, and it changed my life," he says.

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For now, bodie is enjoying life on the road, especially before his new album, SELL OUT, releases next year. His single, "GO FOR BROKE," is currently on the radio, and he's kicking off his headlining tour. "I'm still kind of blown away that my songs are playing on the radio. It wasn't even really a part of the plan for me. I just wanted to write music that was true to me, and now, yeah, this is my second song kind of doing a thing on the radio, and I'm really excited about it. I'm really honored. It's really cool," he shares. "When I pull up the radio or my friends will send me a video of my song playing in Kentucky or Chicago or California or whatever, it's just really exciting. It's surreal, for sure."

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When writing "Go for Broke," bodie, whose music is faith-based, notes it is about how he sees the Lord. "And how everything I do, I want to give a hundred percent, and how I worship, and, man, like, what's the point unless I'm all in?" he says. "So that's kind of what the song's about. Just, you know, whatever the cost is, I'm gonna lay it all out there for the one that gave me the breath in my lungs."

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Source: @its.royale The performer is gearing up to release his new album next year.

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bodie is looking forward to his new album being out in the world, as it's his "favorite group of songs" he's ever released. "It's very alternative rock. It's very me. I've got more shows, got more touring coming up in the works, and yeah, just staying busy!" he says. "I'm most proud of this album. It's the most me I've ever felt on a music project. It feels very true to who I am, growing up in Los Angeles, in the rock scene and with, you know, rock and roll family. And I just, I feel like I'm kind of going back to my roots and what inspired me to make music in the first place." "There's several on there that I'm already performing live, and they're just so fun. The crowd goes crazy, and it's just such a fun —it's a fun album. I'm excited about it," he adds.

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Since his time on The Voice, bodie signed with Provident Entertainment, earned a Dove Award nomination, saw his hit "whisper and the wind" surpass 71 million global streams while reaching the Top 10 on Billboard Airplay and Mediabase Audience charts, completed a sold-out headline tour and tours with Seph Schlueter, Elevation Rhythm, Colton Dixon and won the International Songwriting Competition Grand Prize. Additionally, bodie wrapped leg one of his current headline tour, SELLOUT TOUR, in New York City, and he's gearing up for the next leg on the West Coast next month. "In November, I am doing a run with Cain. Man, it's just so fun to tour and see places. I'm a California boy, and I didn't do a whole lot of traveling growing up. So now being able to see the whole country, back to front and top to bottom, has just been so much fun, and I love meeting all the people. And after every show, I go out to the merch table and hang out and meet anyone that wants to say hey. It's just been super special," he states.