Walker Hotel Greenwich Village Will Have Guests Feeling Like They Are Staying in Their Own NYC 'Townhouse' — Inside the Luxe and Charming Property
June 9 2026, Published 1:49 p.m. ET
Though there are plenty of hotels to stay at in New York City, the Walker Hotel Greenwich Village is worth checking out!
Located in one of New York City’s most iconic and charming neighborhoods, Walker Hotel Greenwich Village offers guests the opportunity to experience the city through a true local lens.
"The hotel blends the spirit of Golden Age New York with Art Deco-inspired interiors and architecture modeled after the Georgian Revival towers that once defined 1920s Fifth Avenue. Inside, the property feels distinctly 'New York,' with velvet seating, fireplaces, stained glass details, moody lighting and a lively lobby that creates the warmth and character of a residential retreat. Its prime Greenwich Village location places guests within walking distance of some of the city’s best restaurants, cafés, boutiques, music venues, and cultural landmarks," the hotel's Managing Director, Peter Yeung, exclusively tells OK!.
He adds, "Staying at Walker Greenwich Village will have guests feeling like they are staying in their own Greenwich Village townhouse. The property’s 113 luxury accommodations blend timeless charm with modern sophistication through Art Deco-inspired design, sleek furnishings, and thoughtful details like classic black-and-white subway-tiled bathrooms and bath amenities from C.O. Bigelow, America’s oldest apothecary. Select rooms further elevate the experience with private terraces, deep-soaking tubs, and iconic views of the Empire State Building."
The hotel, which opened its doors in 2013, has something for everyone.
"Society Cafe serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and cocktails under Executive Chef Nicholas McCann, featuring market-to-table American cuisine sourced in part from the nearby Union Square Greenmarket in a warm, jazz-inspired setting. Just off the lobby, The Parlour offers a cozy lounge experience with afternoon tea, craft cocktails, fireplace seating, and weekly live music performances from local musicians, creating a true neighborhood gathering space. Additional hotel amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property, in-room dining, concierge services, curated neighborhood experiences, and seasonal programming ranging from live jazz nights to Field & Feast, a chef-led dinner series rotating every season," Yeung says.
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This year, the hotel is introducing a series of experiential partnerships designed to bring more personality and connection to the guest stay.
"Through June, the property is partnering with AWAKE Chocolate on a playful 'Turn-Up Service,' a modern take on the traditional turndown ritual featuring morning cart deliveries of AWAKE’s new Crispy Milk Chocolate Bites, freshly brewed coffee, seasonal fruit, and a curated wake-up experience complete with music and lighting designed to ease guests into the day," Yeung shares.
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