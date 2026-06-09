Walker Hotel Greenwich Village Will Have Guests Feeling Like They Are Staying in Their Own NYC 'Townhouse' — Inside the Luxe and Charming Property

Though there are plenty of hotels to stay at in New York City, the Walker Hotel Greenwich Village is worth checking out!

Located in one of New York City’s most iconic and charming neighborhoods, Walker Hotel Greenwich Village offers guests the opportunity to experience the city through a true local lens.

"The hotel blends the spirit of Golden Age New York with Art Deco-inspired interiors and architecture modeled after the Georgian Revival towers that once defined 1920s Fifth Avenue. Inside, the property feels distinctly 'New York,' with velvet seating, fireplaces, stained glass details, moody lighting and a lively lobby that creates the warmth and character of a residential retreat. Its prime Greenwich Village location places guests within walking distance of some of the city’s best restaurants, cafés, boutiques, music venues, and cultural landmarks," the hotel's Managing Director, Peter Yeung, exclusively tells OK!.