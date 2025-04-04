NEWS Walker’s Rising Stars Honors Kimberly Cole with Inaugural 'Hero' Award

Walker’s Rising Stars, a well-regarded arts education and scholarship program that recently launched its National Program during The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, has introduced its first-ever “Hero” award—an accolade recognizing individuals who exemplify artistic excellence, mentorship, and a commitment to inspiring future generations. The inaugural recipient is Kimberly Cole, a Billboard-charting recording artist, songwriter, and creative professional known for her storytelling, multidisciplinary artistry, and dedication to supporting young performers.

Cole’s influence in the entertainment industry extends beyond music. She has combined her passion for music, roller-skating culture, and creative storytelling into a brand that connects with audiences worldwide. Whether performing on stage, developing innovative projects, or mentoring emerging talent, her work reflects a strong commitment to supporting the next generation. The Walker’s Rising Stars program, founded by Dr. Jeffrey Walker in partnership with the Pinellas Education Foundation, has been recognized for fostering young artists. This year-long initiative assists high school juniors and seniors in honing their audition, portfolio, and performance skills. Participants compete for college scholarships in six categories: Culinary Arts, Dance, Instrumental, Theater, Visual Arts, and Vocal Performance. Since its inception, the program has awarded hundreds of thousands in scholarships, with former winners starring in and directing Broadway shows, appearing on network television, displaying their works in major galleries, and teaching the next generation of arts students. The program is widely regarded as a vital stepping stone for aspiring creatives, providing them with both financial assistance and exposure to industry professionals who can help launch their careers.

The newly established “Hero” award aims to spotlight role models who demonstrate perseverance, creativity, and mentorship. Cole’s selection as the first recipient highlights her dedication to amplifying the voices of aspiring artists in the entertainment space. As an artist who has navigated the complexities of the music and media industries, Cole understands the challenges young creatives face when pursuing careers in the arts. Dr. Walker emphasized the importance of recognizing artists who actively contribute to mentorship and industry development. “We want this program to be led by successful artists—people who understand what it means to build a career in the arts and who want to give back to their profession,” he explained. “Rather than being just another initiative funded by high-net-worth donors, we aim to create a program where actors, musicians, dancers, and artists take the lead in supporting future generations.” Dr. Walker also shared why Cole was chosen for this recognition, stating, “Kimberly Cole embodies everything this award stands for—passion, mentorship, and a deep commitment to uplifting young artists. She understands firsthand the challenges of making it in the arts, and she’s dedicated to helping the next generation navigate their own paths. Her work with Walker’s Rising Stars demonstrates her dedication to fostering creativity and supporting emerging talent.”

Cole’s career has spanned multiple creative industries, allowing her to make a meaningful impact in various artistic disciplines. As a songwriter, she has collaborated with Grammy-winning producers, and as a performer, she has captivated audiences with her ability to blend music, fashion, and movement. Her work in television, digital media, and brand partnerships has positioned her as a versatile force in entertainment. This breadth of experience makes her an ideal mentor for young creatives who are looking to carve out their own unique paths in the industry. During the award presentation, which was held alongside a panel discussion featuring industry professionals, Cole was recognized for her contributions to the arts and her ongoing efforts to mentor young creatives. Her ability to connect music, media, and mentorship made her a strong choice for this award. “This award is not just about honoring my journey—it’s about celebrating the power of creative expression and the importance of lifting others up along the way,” said Cole. “I hope to continue inspiring young artists to embrace their individuality, push boundaries, and tell their stories in bold, fearless ways.”

Reflecting on the significance of the honor, Cole added, “Being recognized as the first Hero in the Walker’s Rising Stars program is incredibly meaningful to me. As someone who has navigated the ups and downs of this industry, I know how important it is to have support and guidance. Stepping into this role as a mentor for young artists feels like a full-circle moment. Creativity and kindness are at the heart of who I am, and I want to use my experience to empower the next wave of talent. Beyond emotional support, I’m committed to securing resources so these artists can pursue their passions without financial or structural barriers holding them back. This scholarship program is about showing that creativity can be a transformative force in people’s lives.” The introduction of the “Hero” award represents a new milestone for Walker’s Rising Stars, reinforcing its mission to nurture artistic talent while honoring individuals who have made a meaningful impact. As Kimberly Cole continues to explore new creative avenues and advocate for young artists, her recognition as the first recipient of this award underscores her ongoing contributions to the arts and mentorship.