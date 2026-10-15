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Walmart Posted a Photo Congratulating Owensboro, Kentucky, Employee Gayle on 44 Years of Service, Showering Her With Flowers. Now Workers Online Are Furious, Though the Post Never Said They Were Her Retirement Gift

Split photo of Walmart and Gayle
Source: UNSPLASH; WALMART OWENSBORO – FREDERICA ST/FACEBOOK

Walmart got under fire for showering a longtime employee with just flowers.

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Oct. 15 2026, Published 6:36 a.m. ET

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Walmart made netizens furious when it showered a longtime employee with flowers -- but only for the right reasons.

This is because some people thought that the flowers were the said employee Gayle's retirement gift, which earned tremendous criticism and comments that emphasized that the flowers were "not enough."

One person even commented, “They will replace you in a heartbeat, whatever you may think you are worth,” even though the flowers were never confirmed to be a retirement gift.

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Walmart Employee Gayle Received A '$7 Bundle Of Flowers' After 44 Years Of Service At Walmart

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Image of Walmart made netizens furious when it congratulated employee Gayle with just a few flowers to celebrate 44 years of her service with the retailer.
Source: WALMART OWENSBORO – FREDERICA ST/FACEBOOK

Walmart made netizens furious when it congratulated employee Gayle with just a few flowers to celebrate 44 years of her service with the retailer.

As shared by Bored Panda, last year, the retailer shared a since-deleted photo of Gayle, an employee at Walmart’s Frederica Street outlet in Owensboro, Kentucky, to congratulate her on spending 44 successful years with the company.

The photo featured Gayle clad in the brand’s signature blue vest with the yellow spark on the left chest, giving a faint smile as she held a pot of assorted flowers in her left hand.

“Congratulations, Gayle, on 44 years with the company!! What a huge accomplishment! We appreciate everything you do,” the post read.

However, Gayle receiving just a mere “$7 bundle of flowers” after four decades of service inevitably didn't sit well with many netizens, some of whom even assumed it was a retirement gift.

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Netizens Shared Their Fuming Reactions To Gayle's Alleged Retirement Gift

Image of Gayle receiving just a mere '$7 bundle of flowers' after four decades of service inevitably didn't sit well with many netizens.
Source: UNSPLASH

Gayle receiving just a mere '$7 bundle of flowers' after four decades of service inevitably didn't sit well with many netizens.

One user wrote, “That’s so sad for everyone that works for you. Shows what they’re worth to your company.”

Another added to it, penning, “She gave her life, and they couldn’t even bless her with, like, a check of any kind.”

Yet another netizen further added a fuming response, writing, “$2 fake flowers and a $5 Walmart pot. 44 years of service reduced to a $10 dumpster donation.”

Some users also pointed out Gayle's body language, saying it showed just how unhappy she was with the gift.

“This is embarrassing. Her expression says it all,” one user pointed out. Another wrote, “That’s a thousand-yard stare if I’ve ever seen one.”

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Image of Many netizens even hijacked Walmart US’ latest Instagram posts just to call the company out, despite having nothing to do with Gayle or the other employees hired by the retailer.
Source: UNSPLASH

Many netizens even hijacked Walmart US’ latest Instagram posts just to call the company out, despite having nothing to do with Gayle or the other employees hired by the retailer.

“This is terrible! Look how sad she is! Shame on you!” a third wrote.

Other other penned, "Can't even fake a smile. 44 years of retails is brutal, she's a trooper."

Adding to this, many netizens even hijacked Walmart US’ latest Instagram posts just to call the company out, despite having nothing to do with Gayle or the other employees hired by the retailer.

“An employee spent a full 44 years of their life at Walmart, and you gave them nothing but a bouquet of peonies? Show a little humanity,” one user mouthed off.

Meanwhile, some others chose to outright boycott Walmart, saying that they planned to buy a TV from Walmart but would now go to Costco instead.

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More Could Be To This Story Than What Meets The Eye

Image of Walmart's first profit-sharing program allowed eligible US employees to receive company-funded contributions to their retirement accounts equal to up to 4% of pay.
Source: UNSPLASH

Walmart's first profit-sharing program allowed eligible US employees to receive company-funded contributions to their retirement accounts equal to up to 4% of pay.

But while that's that, Walmart's retirement plans speak otherwise.

Per the outlet, the retailer's first profit-sharing program allowed eligible US employees to receive company-funded contributions to their retirement accounts equal to up to 4% of pay.

As of May 2008, Walmart was still reported to be putting around $724 million a year into retirement money for 839,000 hourly workers, with the annual contributions for fiscal years 2008, 2009, and 2010 amounting to $945 million, $1.0 billion, and $1.1 billion, respectively.

Then, in 2011, a 401(k) arrangement replaced this program, with Walmart matching employees’ contributions dollar for dollar up to 6% of eligible annual wages.

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Image of In 2011, a 401(k) arrangement replaced this program, with Walmart matching employees’ contributions dollar for dollar up to 6% of eligible annual wages.
Source: UNSPLASH

In 2011, a 401(k) arrangement replaced this program, with Walmart matching employees’ contributions dollar for dollar up to 6% of eligible annual wages.

Considering how long she worked with the retailer, Gayle must have spent 30 years under the profit-sharing arrangement and another 14 under the new system, meaning her retirement fund must have a significant amount included in it.

Aakash Gupta, a fintech product adviser, said on the matter, “If she was enrolled early, those first three decades of stock may have quietly done more for her retirement than any party ever could.”

“A greeter in a blue vest can be sitting on more money than her store manager… Everyone’s mad about the flowers. The thing worth being mad about happened in 2011, and nobody took a photo of that.”

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