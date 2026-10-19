NEWS Walmart Worker Points a Shopper to the Auto Care Checkout to Skip the Line. Then the Man Returns Furious: 'What Is Your Problem?' Source: @SKYLOUIEEEE/TIKTOK The shopper accused the Walmart worker of promising to check out his purchases after waiting for about 30 minutes. OK! Staff Oct. 19 2026, Published 5:52 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A Walmart employee said a shopper became furious after being directed to another checkout to avoid a long line. Per The Daily Dot, the TikTok creator, @skylouieeeee, shared the encounter in his video, which has received up to 72.4K views, 11.6K likes and 96 comments at the time of publication. The employee said the customer misunderstood his instructions after asking where he could pay faster. He also shared his frustration with how some older customers treat retail workers when things do not go as expected.

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Customer Confronted The Walmart Worker After Waiting

Source: @SKYLOUIEEEE/TIKTOK A Walmart worker directed a shopper to another checkout after he complained about the long line.

About 30 minutes later, the employee was preparing to take his lunch break when he spotted the same customer at the electronics checkout. The man approached him, believing the worker had agreed to serve him personally. The customer confronted him over the delay. "Hey, what the h--- is your problem?! You said that you were gonna come and check me out. What took you so long?" the customer said.

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Walmart Employee Said He Suggested Two Alternative Checkouts

Source: @SKYLOUIEEEE/TIKTOK The Walmart employee said he suggested the electronics or auto care checkout for shoppers with fewer than 15 items.

The worker said the customer approached him during his shift to ask about another register because the main checkout line was too long. He explained that the electronics and auto care registers could accept shoppers with fewer than 15 items. After learning that the customer had fewer than 15 items, the employee recommended the electronics checkout because he expected the line to be shorter. However, he said he never promised to scan the man's purchases himself. The video's caption clarified what he believed caused the misunderstanding. "The only thing I ever told was to GO THERE TO PAY."

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Source: @SKYLOUIEEEE/TIKTOK The retail employee said the customer became angry and slammed his head against the cart during the confrontation.

The retail employee said he reminded the shopper that he had only suggested another checkout and did not promise to serve him. According to the creator, the customer then became increasingly angry and slammed his head against the cart. The man continued arguing about the wait. "Sir, I've been waiting on you for over 30 minutes for me to check out. . . You even told me to come over here!" the man said. The worker explained that he worked in auto care, not electronics, and said the customer had misunderstood his directions.

Other Retail Workers Shared Similar Experiences

Source: @SKYLOUIEEEE/TIKTOK Retail workers shared similar experiences with customers who became upset over checkout rules.