Walmart Worker Points a Shopper to the Auto Care Checkout to Skip the Line. Then the Man Returns Furious: 'What Is Your Problem?'
Oct. 19 2026, Published 5:52 a.m. ET
A Walmart employee said a shopper became furious after being directed to another checkout to avoid a long line.
Per The Daily Dot, the TikTok creator, @skylouieeeee, shared the encounter in his video, which has received up to 72.4K views, 11.6K likes and 96 comments at the time of publication.
The employee said the customer misunderstood his instructions after asking where he could pay faster. He also shared his frustration with how some older customers treat retail workers when things do not go as expected.
Customer Confronted The Walmart Worker After Waiting
About 30 minutes later, the employee was preparing to take his lunch break when he spotted the same customer at the electronics checkout. The man approached him, believing the worker had agreed to serve him personally.
The customer confronted him over the delay.
"Hey, what the h--- is your problem?! You said that you were gonna come and check me out. What took you so long?" the customer said.
Walmart Employee Said He Suggested Two Alternative Checkouts
The worker said the customer approached him during his shift to ask about another register because the main checkout line was too long.
He explained that the electronics and auto care registers could accept shoppers with fewer than 15 items.
After learning that the customer had fewer than 15 items, the employee recommended the electronics checkout because he expected the line to be shorter. However, he said he never promised to scan the man's purchases himself.
The video's caption clarified what he believed caused the misunderstanding.
"The only thing I ever told was to GO THERE TO PAY."
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The retail employee said he reminded the shopper that he had only suggested another checkout and did not promise to serve him. According to the creator, the customer then became increasingly angry and slammed his head against the cart.
The man continued arguing about the wait.
"Sir, I've been waiting on you for over 30 minutes for me to check out. . . You even told me to come over here!" the man said.
The worker explained that he worked in auto care, not electronics, and said the customer had misunderstood his directions.
Other Retail Workers Shared Similar Experiences
The video prompted responses from people who said they had encountered similar situations while working in retail.
One Target employee described what happens when customers try to use a checkout that is not intended for their purchases.
"I work at Target and when the line builds up, they think they can check out at guest services knowing d--- well they ain't supposed to," the user wrote.
Another commenter recalled an argument with an older customer over an employee discount.
"Had an older lady get mad at me because she didn't have a membership and I refused to use my employee discount on her as if could get me into trouble," the user recalled.