Watch The Surprising Super Bowl Ad That Got Rejected!

A 30-second Super Bowl ad cost a record-breaking $7 million this year. So what would make one get rejected? The answer may surprise you!

Hemp seed oil is legal in all 50 states and has fantastic health benefits. Cold-pressed from the seeds of the industrial hemp plant, this superfood is used in products Americans use in their everyday lives. It naturally provides the desired ratio of omega fatty acids and is one of the most beneficial moisturizing ingredients for your skin. Yet pain relief company Hempväna has not been allowed to run their Super Bowl ad for their FDA-compliant product.