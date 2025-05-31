'Welcome to Derry' Teaser Unleashes Pennywise's Return in Chilling 'IT' Prequel
HBO Max officially released the much-anticipated teaser trailer for its upcoming series, Welcome to Derry, marking a significant expansion in the chilling universe of Stephen King’s renowned horror saga, IT.
The prequel, set to explore the dark history of the fictional Maine town, promises to delve into the sinister occurrences that have haunted its residents for decades.
Welcome to Derry will take audiences back to the 1960s, a time when Derry had yet to fully reveal the horrifying secrets that would come to define it. The series will follow a new cast of young characters as they navigate life in a town haunted by Pennywise — a shape-shifting, murderous clown who returns every 27 years to terrorize the children of Derry.
The show is developed by the creative minds behind the IT films, including Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, who are known for their ability to blend horror with deeply emotional storytelling. Jason Fuchs also plays a pivotal role as co-showrunner alongside Brad Caleb Kane, with Muschietti at the helm of four out of the season's nine episodes.
Bill Skarsgård, who captivated audiences as Pennywise in the film adaptations, returns to reprise his iconic role.
Initially hesitant to continue portraying the character, Skarsgård ultimately decided to take on the part again, stating, "I felt like I was done with it... But it’s Barbara and Andy, and I love them … and I enjoyed it more than I thought I would."
He went on to indicate that the new series would explore "different sides of old Pennywise," hinting at elements that fans have yet to witness.
The cast of Welcome to Derry features a diverse group of talented actors, including Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe and Rudy Mancuso. The ensemble is tasked with bringing to life the chilling narrative woven from King’s rich source material while providing fresh perspectives on beloved themes.
Industry insiders have noted that the nostalgia for King’s IT universe, coupled with the effective storytelling established in the previous films, positions Welcome to Derry to be a potential hit. As the trailer progresses, viewers catch glimpses of the darkness that resides beneath Derry’s surface, showcasing the psychological horror that has become a signature of both King’s writing and the cinematic adaptations.
Executive producers for the series include Fuchs, Kane, Skarsgård, David Coatsworth, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee and Dan Lin, all of whom bring their collective expertise to craft a narrative that resonates with both long-time fans and newcomers alike.
The return of Pennywise is not merely a nostalgic callback; it presents an opportunity to explore the themes of fear, childhood innocence, and the battle between good and evil in a fundamentally twisted context. The original IT films captured the imaginations of audiences worldwide, and Welcome to Derry aims to expand that legacy, shedding light on the foundation of terror that has long lurked within Derry’s shadows.
The release of the teaser trailer generated significant buzz across social media platforms, with fans expressing their excitement and eagerness to see the gloomy atmosphere return to their screens. The teaser showcases brief but haunting glimpses of the town, along with ominous cues that allude to the horrors that await.
Welcome to Derry will be released in the fall of this year, according to the trailer.