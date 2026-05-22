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Wendell Holland Feels 'So Lucky' to Be a Part of the 'Survivor' Community: 'I'm Still a Super Fan'

Photo of Wendell Holland.
Source: Kathy Hutchins/MEGA

'Survivor' winner Wendell Holland gushes over the show's fandom and community.

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May 22 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

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Wendell Holland never lost his passion for Survivor.

After winning Season 36 of the hit CBS show, the entrepreneur is still pinching himself over being a part of something that he's still a huge fan of.

Holland spoke exclusively with OK! at the Survivor 50 Watch Party at Game On! in Boston as a part of Reality Run Club event about his gratitude for Survivor, why the timing of his experience was perfect, who he feels is the best player and the show's enduring legacy.

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His Gratitude for the 'Survivor' Community

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Photo of Wendell Holland.
Source: Kathy Hutchins/MEGA

Wendell Holland says he's 'still a super fan' of 'Survivor' after playing twice.

Despite the former attorney making a splash on Survivor: Ghost Island in 2017 and competing again on Survivor: Winners at War in 2020, Holland is still in disbelief that he's been on the show.

"I've been throwing watch parties for 10 seasons," he says. "It's so special, because I was a super fan before. I played twice, and I'm still a super fan. I have no problem taking all of the questions about it. Some people are jaded. I won, so I'm lucky. But some people didn't have that experience, and they left the community. This world has taken on a life of its own. We provide the space, and the magic just happens."

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Why 'Survivor' Came at the Right Time

Photo of Wendell Holland, Domenick Abbate and Angela Perkins.
Source: CBS Entertainment

Wendell Holland feels 'wins and losses' in life help when playing 'Survivor.'

When it came to gameplay, Holland benefited from being in his thirties by the time casting finally said yes.

"I got on at age 33. If I had gotten on at 25, I think I would've been a little too cocky," he explains. "I had not had enough life experience. Wins and losses in life help you get in this game. You and your allies might get blindsided, but you have enough life to get you through those things."

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The Best Player He's Ever Competed With

Photo of Domenick Abbate, Wendell Holland and Laurel Johnson.
Source: Kathy Hutchins/MEGA

Wendell Holland says Jeremy Collins is the best player he's ever competed against.

After competing on the show twice, Holland admits there’s one contestant he considers the greatest player to ever compete alongside him.

"The best player that I've played with is my Survivor idol, Boston's very own Jeremy Collins," he reveals. "Boston Rob [Mariano] is also a solid player, but he's played five times. He's one in five or something. So, when you play a lot, you better win. He's really good. He's a great human. But my greatest of all time is Jeremy Collins."

Survivor's Enduring Legacy

Photo of Ethan Zohn and Wendell Holland.
Source: Mel Tata Photography

Wendell Holland says there's a 'long life left' in 'Survivor.'

As the series celebrates it's 50th season, Holland believes there could be another 50 in the future.

"There's a long life left in the show," Holland says. "It's unbelievable. It really was the start of reality TV when it premiered in 2000. How could anyone has assumed it would be on for 25 years? It's really great."

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