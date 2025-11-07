Wendy Osefo Didn't Hesitate to 'Jump' Into 'Wife Swap' Episode 'Headfirst': 'I Think About the Consequences Later'

Article continues below advertisement

Wendy Osefo was more than up to the task of trading lives with a woman she didn't know. The Real Housewives of Potomac star headed to Florida for an episode of Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, where she was forced to loosen the reins on her structured life to adapt to Alethea Shapiro's environment with her husband and kids. Osefo speaks exclusively with OK! about why she didn't hesitate to take part in the Bravo spinoff, coming into a new family, getting to walk in somebody else's shoes and why juggling it all is a continuous challenge.

Jumping Into 'Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition'

Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Wendy Osefo admits she jumps into things 'headfirst.'

Despite the challenge of assuming another mother and wife's role, Osefo didn't hesitate to sign onto the mini reality series. "I'm one of those people where I jump into things headfirst, then think about the consequences later," she says. "I was like, 'This will be great!' I can look back on this when I'm 90 years old and say, 'Look what I did!' But my husband [Eddie Osefo] had more questions. He was like, 'Wait, what is this? What are we doing? How long is this?' It was a mixed bag. But we talked through it. Then it all made sense and we decided, 'Hey, why not?'"

Adjusting to a Different Way of Life

Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Wendy Osefo wanted to 'respect' the Shapiro household while infusing her own rules.

Though Wendy runs a much tighter ship in her own home, the mother-of-three wanted to make Alethea's family feel comfortable during her visit. "I wanted to come into the Shapiro household with love. I know that they had their own rules," she explains. "I also knew that these are kids who miss their mom. I didn't want to be a burden. I wanted to be an addition. I wanted to make sure that I respected what they had going on, but I also wanted to bring in any positivity I could add to their household. I hope I was able to do that."

What She Learned About Walking in Another Woman's Shoes

Source: Bravo Wendy Osefo loved that 'Wife Swap' 'centers around women's experiences with motherhood.'

Although Wendy may have her set ways, it was refreshing to understand another woman's perspective. "The key difference between Wife Swap and The Real Housewives of Potomac is that in RHOP, we center our friendship as a group," she says. "The story and what the viewers get to see is the group dynamic. With Wife Swap, it is centered around our experiences as mothers — that in and of itself is a unique sorority, for lack of a better word, to be a part of. Motherhood is not easy. It's not for the faint of heart. You get to see two women, myself and Alethea, navigating the same thing, but doing it in the ways we know what is best, which is what makes the show so interesting."

Juggling It All

Source: Bravo Wendy Osefo admits she has moments where she's 'completely overwhelmed' trying to balance everything in her life.

Though Wendy paused her teaching career, she still manages to juggle being on a reality show, her businesses and being a good mother and wife. "It's something I'm still working on," she admits. "The hardest thing I have found in my life is that trying to balance and incorporate all these different elements, both personally and professionally, is difficult. I have moments where I'm just completely overwhelmed. I tell Eddie, 'I just need a break today.' I have to reset. It's a constant struggle and journey for me. I think it will always be."