Wes & Belle Creator and Star Belle Hope Dayne Gets Personal

Texas-born blockbuster filmmaker and producer Belle Hope Dayne unveils the deeply personal inspirations behind her latest series, Wes & Belle. After nearly two decades crafting love stories for others, from blockbuster films to streaming hits, Dayne is ready to share a raw narrative drawn from her own life. "I picked my career over my love life for a very long time, and I can honestly say I do have some regrets. With Belle Rowland, you see a version of my life if I had made the opposite decision. Wes & Belle is my most raw, vulnerable tale, a reminder that love, when it’s real, is rare and worth fighting for,” Dayne shares.

A Prolific Journey in Hollywood

Dayne's career began at an astonishingly young age. She later founded Belle Hope Productions, amassing numerous film and TV credits. Known for her unparalleled work ethic, releasing two to three projects annually, Dayne has distinguished herself as a writer, producer, actress, and visionary, setting her apart from the majority of her peers. Her highly regarded work ethic serves as both a defining aspect of her career and a source of conflict within her personal life. “There are a few times in my life that I can look back on now and genuinely say I wish I had delayed work for someone who was very important to me,” Dayne confesses.

Wes & Belle: A Nostalgic Yet Bold Narrative

Wes & Belle blends early 2000s nostalgia with provocative themes of love, ambition, and desire within the world of Texas high society. Dayne stars as Belle Rowland, a confident head cheerleader navigating a passionate romance with Wesley Christian Powers, a star college quarterback from an influential oil dynasty. Drawing from classics like Varsity Blues and Mean Girls, the series reimagines the alpha male archetype while celebrating raw passion and loyalty. “I’m still looking for my perfect Wes Powers. A 6’4+ playboy with an early 2000s mindset, confident, dominant, unapologetic,” Dayne confesses, emphasizing the importance of selecting the right individual to portray Wesley after screening over 1200 candidates.