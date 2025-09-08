West Wilson Says Having Fans Weigh in on His Dating Life While Filming 'Summer House' Was a 'Lot': 'It's Really Heavy'

Article continues below advertisement

West Wilson is perfectly fine keeping his dating life off-camera. After being linked to his Summer House costar Ciara Miller on and off during Season 8, which aired in 2024 but was filmed in the summer of 2023, the reality star is looking forward to what the future holds.

Source: @westling.conrad/instagram West Wilson said he 'tried' dating on 'Summer House.'

"Jesse Solomon and I tried dating on the show. It didn't work out, and the amount of opinions we received from people was a lot," Wilson who recently attended the U.S. Open with Amazon, exclusively tells OK! while sharing some of his closet staples he’s sporting to level up his personal style this season. "It's really heavy, and whether you agree with it or not, it's objectively a heavy experience to go through. I guess last summer I was still licking my wounds from the first summer, but I do think there is a lightness to not being in it or fresh off of it." "It's probably a little easier for Jesse because Lexi [Wood] wasn't there, but I think it's been nice to not feel like every step you take could be your downfall or is the right thing or wrong thing," he continues.

Source: @westling.conrad/instagram West Wilson said he's 'learned' so much since being on the show.

As for what the handsome hunk is looking for in his next romance, he's taking it one step at a time. "This was probably my program from beginning, and I think I've always been this way, but I'm only thinking about what I am going to do today. To be totally honest, I don't have marriage goals on my five-year plan at the moment," he shares, adding that being on the show hasn't changed him. "I'd like to think it will help me when the times comes. I will have learned from mistakes that are public and that I've had an unwanted amount of feedback on, so it will be good for me," he notes of watching himself back on TV. "I haven't been in a relationship in a while. My outlook is different, and I'm able to be conscious of certain things that I probably wasn't before. I've learned so many things that I'm now aware of, and I have to tell myself to not be so casual about a lot of stuff."

Wilson also teases what fans can expect from the upcoming season of Summer House. "I had so much fun!" he says of the Bravo show, which has continued to gain fans over the years. "I didn't know what it was when I started," he adds. "Every day I am learning how many people watch. It feels cool to be part of something that a lot of people invest in. The most flattering thing is when I see dudes out at bars when the game is on, and they're like, 'My wife made me watch, but now I love it!' That's always fun to see the transition of the bro who now watches."

Source: Andrew Shelley/Amazon West Wilson loved attending the U.S. Open with his 'Summer House' costars.

In the meantime, Wilson has been busy, attending events in NYC, including the U.S. Open, where he wore some of his best fits, thanks to Amazon! "They've got a good grasp on all of my friends in New York because it was a huge party with Amazon. It felt like a little get together," he shares. "I would imagine Amazon will fully take over the world here in about four or five years from now. All of our outfits were from Amazon, and the day was catered by Amazon. Now, they have Rufus, a new generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant. It's an app I use every single day."

Source: Andrew Shelley/Amazon West Wilson loves working with Amazon.