'Westworld' Star Jimmi Simpson's Girlfriend Slams 'Gross' Narrative Actor Is 'Grooming' Her as She Defends Their Large Age Gap
Jimmi Simpson's girlfriend, Krya Gardner, insists the Westworld star's intentions are pure.
Gardner, 27, recently clapped back at critics via social media after online trolls accused Simpson, 49, of trying to groom the young film director and expressed disapproval of the couple's age difference of more than 20 years.
"Wow this blew up overnight.. I WILL be deleting any false comments," she wrote in the comments section of a post she shared featuring footage from the night she and Simpson officially met. "There are accusatory Reddit pages of a STALKER of mine that are FALSE."
"Jimmi and I started dating when I was 26," explained Gardner, who celebrated her 27th birthday in October 2024. "Our stalker is weirdly claiming I’ve known him since I was 16 and he was friends with my dad. FALSE. My dad didn’t even know who he was and I had to introduce THEM while at work."
Continuing to defend her relationship, Gardner clarified, "I met him BRIEFLY interviewing him for my job on this film. I was 22," noting she and Simpson "never interacted again until re-meeting this night."
Confirming she "didn’t start dating" the Dark Matter actor until she "was 26," Gardner admitted: "It’s an age gap but certainly not grooming."
"Every[one] wanting to push that false narrative is gross & I don’t know why you WANT it to be a grooming story," she declared. "Please read more than the 2 minutes of REDDIT gossip before making assumptions about people."
Gardner's message had been in response to backlash she received after hopping on a TikTok trend and sharing a video of herself getting ready to interview celebrities on the red carpet of a movie premiere.
"She doesn’t know it yet, but she’ll meet the love of her life that night, and is actually looking at a photo of him on the paper she’s holding," Gardner wrote alongside the clip, adding in the upload's caption: "This trend is so sweet and I realized I actually had footage of this day 🥹❤️."
Gardner even responded to a troll asking if Simpson was still married to Sophia Del Pizzo, informing the hater that the Unhinged actor and the comedic actress, 36, have "been divorced for several years."
She also replied to a few nice comments left beneath her post, one of which read: "Destiny is a sweet and tricky thing sometimes 🥰🥰🥰."
"Thank you for the kindness ❤️," she told the fan.