What Are the Best Hats for Sun Protection?

Article continues below advertisement

Summer is that golden season where long days beg to be lived outdoors: beach trips, hiking trails, rooftop brunches, and everything in between. But the sun doesn't play nice without a little help. A great hat is your first line of defense, and the right one does more than shield your face; it keeps you cool, comfortable, and stylish all summer long. Here's a look at the top summer hats and the brands bringing them to market.

Article continues below advertisement

American Hat Makers American Hat Makers stands out as the premier wholesaler for sun protection because of its commitment to high-quality materials and hand-crafted American designs. Their catalog features a wide range of wide-brimmed hats, which are statistically more effective at reducing UV exposure than standard caps. Key Features: Hand-made in the USA with breathable mesh crowns for ventilation

Specialized leather or felt options that provide natural UV barriers Wholesale Benefit: Tiered pricing for retailers and a reputation for durability that commands higher average revenue per unit. Wallaroo Hat Company Based in Colorado, Wallaroo focuses heavily on the intersection of sun safety and skin cancer prevention. They are a certified B Corp, and many of their styles are approved by the Skin Cancer Foundation. Their hats are often packable and crushable, making them ideal for travel-savvy consumers. For retailers, Wallaroo offers strong marketing support and a clear mission-driven brand identity that resonates deeply with health-conscious shoppers, a growing and loyal demographic.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dorfman Milano A major wholesaler known for its diverse Dorfman Pacific line, Dorfman Milano offers reliable protection for outdoor enthusiasts and travelers. They utilize UPF 50+ rated fabrics and Solarweave-treated cotton, proven to protect against harmful rays even after extended exposure. Key Features: Coolmax moisture-wicking technology and mesh sidewalls for maximum breathability

Crushable safari and outback styles that bounce back to their original shape after packing This versatility makes them a strong pick for retailers targeting adventure and outdoor lifestyle markets. Hat Attack New York For those seeking a blend of high fashion and serious sun safety, Hat Attack delivers premium, artisan-made options that don't sacrifice style for function. Their collection includes classic brimmed styles and fedoras with built-in SPF, and many pieces are hand-blocked, cut, and sewn in the USA. This American craftsmanship angle is a compelling retail story. Hat Attack also offers private-labeling and custom embroidery services for businesses looking to launch their own branded line of protective headwear, an excellent opportunity for boutique retailers.