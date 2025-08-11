What Are the Key Benefits of Choosing Home Care Over Assisted Living
At some point in their lifetimes, most seniors may require support and assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs). Moving to an assisted living facility in Philadelphia can be stressful as it involves adjusting to a foreign environment, new people, and scheduled routines.
Finding a trusted home care agency in Philadelphia can help seniors continue to stay at home, receive day-to-day care, and maintain their independence.
When considering various care options, families of care recipients must research and compare the different care options to choose the most suitable fit for their elderly loved one. The significant benefits of home care over assisted living include:
Home Care Fosters Independence
Receiving care at home means your elderly loved one stays at home and enjoys all the comforts and memories that have been curated over the years. Assisted living facilities feature smaller apartment-style living spaces that may force residents to downsize by getting rid of meaningful items and furniture that they may have collected over the years.
Smaller living spaces can restrict independence. Residents at assisted facilities have to make new social connections and may find it hard to maintain existing bonds with their family members, peers, and communities. Seniors often feel they have less privacy at assisted living facilities than they had at home. Also, residents have to adhere to the facility's rules and schedules.
Home Care Agencies Provide Flexible Services And Scheduling
Professional home care agencies provide an extensive range of flexible care services. These care service providers follow a pay-for-the-services-you-receive model. If an elder’s care needs increase, they can seek more comprehensive care. Home care agencies design personalized care plans for seniors in their care, which are regularly modified as per the evolving needs of seniors to ensure they receive adequate levels of care. Although assisted living facilities offer numerous amenities, their services are less flexible and more generalized.
Home Care Services Are Cost-Effective
Relocating to an assisted living facility can be an expensive proposition. The Federal government does not offer coverage for care in such facilities, as these facilities are not considered medical institutions. Finding admission to an assisted living facility can be formidable for families with limited savings and financial resources.
The location of the facility, level of care required, and services provided have a significant impact on the costs of moving to an assisted living facility In urban markets like Philadelphia, where real estate prices are high, higher occupancy costs make these facilities almost inaccessible for most elders in need of care.
Contact A Reliable Home Care Services Provider In Philadelphia
Home care services provide seniors with the ideal blend of care and independence in the comfort and familiar environment of their homes. At New Beginnings, we structure our home care plans to promote independence, physical and mental well-being, emotional stimulation, and social interactions.
If you are considering care options for your elderly loved one in Philly, contact us to schedule a consultation or learn how our caregivers can support your elder’s evolving needs to maintain their independence and improve their quality of life.