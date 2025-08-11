what are the key benefits of choosing home care over assisted living

At some point in their lifetimes, most seniors may require support and assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs). Moving to an assisted living facility in Philadelphia can be stressful as it involves adjusting to a foreign environment, new people, and scheduled routines.

Finding a trusted home care agency in Philadelphia can help seniors continue to stay at home, receive day-to-day care, and maintain their independence.

When considering various care options, families of care recipients must research and compare the different care options to choose the most suitable fit for their elderly loved one. The significant benefits of home care over assisted living include:

Home Care Fosters Independence

Receiving care at home means your elderly loved one stays at home and enjoys all the comforts and memories that have been curated over the years. Assisted living facilities feature smaller apartment-style living spaces that may force residents to downsize by getting rid of meaningful items and furniture that they may have collected over the years.

Smaller living spaces can restrict independence. Residents at assisted facilities have to make new social connections and may find it hard to maintain existing bonds with their family members, peers, and communities. Seniors often feel they have less privacy at assisted living facilities than they had at home. Also, residents have to adhere to the facility's rules and schedules.