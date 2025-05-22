What Could Illinois Do with $1.5 BILLION? 💰🏛️

While Michigan reaps HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS in online casino tax revenue, Illinois sits on the sidelines of a potential $1.5 billion annual windfall that could transform YOUR community!

A new statewide survey from BonusFinder US reveals that 63.5% of Illinois voters are ready to say YES to legal online casinos, unlocking a $1.5 billion windfall for essential services.

The question now isn't should we do it—it's why haven't we yet?

This isn’t just another policy debate. The survey shows overwhelming support across all political affiliations and demographics. From Chicago to Carbondale, Illinoisans are united around the same ideas and values.

What could Illinois do with this jackpot? Voters have clear priorities:

●Fund public education (61.4%)

●Support mental health and addiction services (54.8%)

●Fix crumbling infrastructure (44%)