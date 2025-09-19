What Happened to Brett James? Everything to Know About the Country Singer Tragically Killed in a Plane Crash at Age 57

Article continues below advertisement

Brett James has died at age 57 after his private plane crashed in North Carolina. His new wife, Melody Wilson, 59, and her daughter, Meryl Maxwell Wilson, 28, were reportedly also passengers on the charter jet and devastatingly killed. Prior to losing his life in the fatal accident, Brett made several impressive contributions to Hollywood as a songwriter for some of the music industry's most iconic stars — including Kenny Chesney and Taylor Swift. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Brett's remarkable life.

What Was Brett James Famous For?

Brett James' wife, Melody Wilson, and stepdaughter Meryl Maxwell Wilson were also reportedly killed in the plane crash.

While Brett recorded and performed his own country music, the talented musician helped write key songs that helped shape country music today. The beloved singer contributed to writing major hits like Chesney's "When the Sun Goes Down," Jason Aldean's "The Truth," Carrie Underwood's "Jesus, Take the Wheel," Martina McBride's "Blessed," and Jessica Andrews' "Who I Am." He also has writing credits for Kelly Clarkson's "Mr. Know It All" and co-wrote Swift's song "A Perfectly Good Heart" with the pop star and Troy Verges for her debut studio album. Brett was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020 after being named the ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year in both 2006 and 2010.

Was Brett James Married?

Brett James married Melody Carole in 2021. He was previously married to Sandra Cornelius.

Brett was previously married to Sandra Cornelius (his actual last name) and shared three sons and one daughter with her, though he re-married in 2021. Reports surfaced after Brett's tragic death revealed the country crooner and Melody lived together in Nashville since at least 2020. Brett and Melody's love story is documented all over her social media profile, as well as his own, dating back to at least 2019.

Did Brett James Have Kids?

Brett James was a father-of-four and had stepkids.

Brett was a proud dad-of-four and had at least one stepdaughter, Meryl, and stepson Lucas. Melody had just wished Meryl a happy 28th birthday via Instagram just one day before the mother-daughter duo reportedly died alongside Brett on Thursday, September 28. "Happy Birthday my Love!!" the post's caption read. "How blessed am I to be your Momma! You’re the MOST BEAUTIFUL AMAZING HUMAN inside and out! I’m humbled and grateful everyday for your shining presence in my life! God has already used you for His Kingdom in so many ways and so much more to come! No words can express what a gift you are to me and everyone that KNOWS YOU❤️😘🎂🎉."

Brett James was a father to three sons and one daughter.