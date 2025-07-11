What is a Sweepstakes Casino? Everything Canadian Players Need to Know

New to online casinos? Sweepstakes casinos can sound a bit odd, but they’re making waves in Canada. Why? They let you play slots, table games, and more without using real money or breaking any laws. No cash deposits needed.

How Sweepstakes Casinos Work in Canada

In simple terms, sweepstakes casinos operate on a model based on sweepstakes laws, not gambling laws. That means instead of wagering cash, players use virtual currencies – usually called Gold Coins (GC) and Sweeps Coins (SC). Gold Coins are just for fun. But Sweeps Coins? That’s where the excitement kicks in. You can redeem them for cash prizes once you meet specific playthrough requirements.

One of the most popular Sweeps Casino in Canada is Fortune Coins. It offers a wide variety of games and generous bonus offers. Players can start without a deposit and still collect free Sweeps Coins through daily rewards, special events, or even mail-in options. This approach helps keep everything legal under Canadian promotional contest laws.