what is the process for applying for disability benefits

The application process requires applicants to complete lengthy forms documenting their employment history and medical conditions, retrieve medical records, and comply with Social Security Administration (SSA) administrative rules and regulations. The process has multiple deadlines, formalities, and other pitfalls. Many valid applications face rejection due to documentation errors and other issues.

Being declared disabled by your doctor is not enough to get you approval for disability benefits by the SSA. A New Jersey Disability Attorney can demonstrate to the SSA that your disability causes enough workplace limitations to restrict you from performing even easier tasks.

The Social Security Disability Application Process in New Jersey

Generally, there are three stages in the application for Social Security security disability benefits:

The Initial Application stage

The Reconsideration stage

The Hearings stage

Initial Application

The disability application and other related forms ask for a description of the person’s impairment(s), treatment sources, and other information that relates to the disability.

SSA Field Offices in New Jersey

The various SSA field offices are responsible for verifying non-medical eligibility requirements, which include age, employment, marital status, or Social Security coverage information of a claimant. The field offices then send the case to the Disability Determination Services (DDS) office to review the claimant’s medical evidence.

Whether you're checking on the status of your disability application, hoping to apply for benefits by phone, or trying to schedule an appointment,the local field offices are in a better position to help.Disabled residents of New Jersey can apply for Social Security disability benefits in person at a local SSA field office, by telephone, or by filing online.