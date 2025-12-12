What Shapes Eligibility for Free Spin Offers Online
Dec. 12 2025, Published 1:22 a.m. ET
Slots are the most popular casino game. Popular Science Book Reviews data shows "33% of gamblers preferred progressive jackpot slots, and 18.9% preferred branded slots with themes." Slots range from classic designs to themed titles, and their variety and simplicity make them popular with many players.
Although it's slightly outdated now, one study published in the National Library of Medicine that followed 598 games found that the number of bets placed on slots was considerably higher than on the second-highest, live roulette, showing the appeal of slot games.
The allure of getting something for free and, if the player is lucky, having a payout from it, consistently attracts more players. Free spin bonuses aren’t automatic; criteria established by each platform determine eligibility.
Legal Age
Players must meet the minimum gambling age. Globally, this is typically 18+ (Europe, UK, Australia) or 21+ in America. Mobile social casino (sweepstakes) apps follow app store rules. Apple enforces a 17+ rating, and Google advises labeling for 21+. That said, geolocation will then take over, and the apps themselves will apply age restrictions.
Geographic Location
Real-money casinos must be licensed for the player's region and use geolocation to enforce it. For example, US operators require players to be physically present in approved states. Those include:
- New Jersey
- Delaware
- West Virginia
- Pennsylvania
- Michigan
- Connecticut
- Rhode Island
Mobile social casino games typically allow play from any region (as no money is wagered), though app rules require blocking play where casino gaming is banned.
Account Verification
Online casinos must complete KYC checks before play. Operators verify identity using a passport or driver's license to confirm the age. It'll usually be requested from players before they sign up or sometimes later when withdrawing. No-deposit bonuses are typically only credited after account creation and ID verification.
Mobile gaming apps with no cash prizes generally only require a basic account, such as email or social login, though. That said, some sweepstakes apps often require the same identity checks to redeem prizes.
Deposit and Wagering
Free spins can be no-deposit, which casino platforms usually award for sign-up, loyalty, or conditional on a qualifying deposit. In licensed casinos, free spin winnings are almost always given as bonus credits that carry a wagering (playthrough) requirement. A typical playthrough is 20 to 40× the winnings, and casinos can limit how much you can cash out from free spins.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Mobile games that don't use real money impose no wagering. Spins use virtual currency, and winnings are gift cards or more spins.
Game Restrictions
Free spins are usually restricted to specific slot machines. Operators often exclude high-volatility or jackpot games and don't allow betting on table games or live dealers with bonus spins. For example, many US casino slot offers and promotions will state, "Bonus applies to slot play only." Mobile slots apps similarly tie free spins to certain in-app slot games.
Mobile Casino Gaming Apps
Mobile casino apps are becoming some of the most popular, with 1.2 billion downloads of casino games last year (Business of Apps), and almost 3/4 (74%) of in-play bettors used their mobile to gamble. That compares to 50% of online gamblers overall (UK Gambling Commission).
Here’s how free spins from mobile gaming apps can be different:
Free Spins as Gameplay Mechanics
Most mobile casino-style games (using virtual coins) award free spins bonuses for logging in, reaching levels, or as in-app promotions.
Age and Content Rating
Apps must comply with store policies. While most people sign up at 18+, parental controls can restrict younger users.
Verification
Since no real gambling happens, mobile games typically only require a user account and, for prize-based sweepstakes models, an email or home address. True sweepstakes games that allow prize redemption perform KYC (age/location) similar to casinos.
No Deposit or Wagering
Free spins in mobile apps are earned or given freely. Any virtual winnings are added to the game's coin balance with no playthrough. In dual-currency sweepstakes apps, spins may award Sweeps Coins that can be redeemed for prizes. Rules for those prizes are covered in separate terms.
Game Eligibility
Free spins in apps only apply to the app's built-in slot games. There is no concept of excluded game types.
But most slots are fun, with each having unique bonus features and playing mechanisms, even though the premise of pressing a button to make the slot line spin is the same.
The criteria are simple, but it is worth noting that they can vary from platform to platform. Typically, as long as players have an account and are old enough, they'll be eligible to get free spins. Multiple platforms offer welcome spins and ongoing promotions, and it’s possible to review different options to see how they compare.
Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
(Most states in which gambling is legal also have state-specific “Help” resource disclosure requirements.)