What the Most Followed Celebrities on TikTok Teach About Growing an Audience
Have you noticed how quickly Milly Bobby Brown’s TikTok account is growing? And, it’s not just hers; the rest of the Stranger Things cast is also finding incredible fame on this massive platform.
Does it also make you just a little bit jealous when you see how quickly celebrity accounts explode on TikTok, while you are working on hilarious videos day and night with almost no success?
Don't despair. Instead of getting frustrated, why not let the most followed (and even the least-followed) celebrities on TikTok inspire you?
Who Is Most Popular on TikTok Right Now?
In 2025, you've got Khaby Lame and MrBeast still at the top of the list of famous people with millions of followers. You've also got A-list celebs rounding out the list at numbers 9 and 10, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at 80.5 million and Will Smith at 80 million followers, respectively.
Why Does The Rock Have So Many Followers?
You're probably frowning at this point, wondering why a wrestler slash actor has so many followers on TikTok. He's not exactly of the Gen Z tribe, so how is he so popular?
The reality is that The Rock (as most people refer to him) is pure charm. Charm is what you need when building a social media following. Plus, he is just one of those genuinely nice people who are known for helping others, and TikTokers love to see it.
In his own way, Dwayne Johnson wins over TikTok audiences simply by being authentic. With him, what you see is what you get.
TikTok users are not interested in content creators who pretend to be something they're not. If you stay authentic on TikTok, it becomes somewhat easier to attract the right audience.
How Does Will Smith Still Have Such a Huge Audience?
Surprisingly (or maybe non-surprisingly), Smith has seemingly just gotten started on his social media success journey.
The reality is that Smith has always been one step ahead on social media. He is the prince of trends and competitions. He also regularly engages with other influencers and A-listers.
Added to that, he was one of the first celebrity TikTok users, getting on board while other celebs were making fun of it.
If you look at the overlap of TikTok users' ages (18-24) and the average age of cinema visitors (15-25), you'll realize that Smith is a social media genius. If you want to follow in Smith's footsteps on TikTok, don't go the political route because that just causes anger.
Instead, choose something people will fight and debate over, but in a fun and not aggressive manner. Then, once you have that kind of engagement, collaborate with other influencers and follow up conversations with other content creators, depending on what you're talking about.
Create polls that get people engaging even more. If there is a lot of engagement on your profile, you have a better chance of attracting attention from other TikTok users. So, as more people view your content, including polls, you have the opportunity to potentially convert them into followers.
You can do so much once you get people talking on TikTok. Samantha Steiner, PR specialist from Blastup, says, “Conversations tend to draw attention on TikTok because people usually have something they want or need to say.”
The more people say things about your content and on your feed, the faster your following will grow.
Who's Not Doing So Well on TikTok?
However, not everyone is a charmer or conversation starter on TikTok, even if they're huge stars away from the platform.
Some celebrities refuse to join social media on principle. Then there are those who are active on TikTok but don't draw nearly the same numbers as Johnson and Smith.
It may surprise you to learn that megastar Taylor Swift only has 32.4 million TikTok followers. There is no dramatic reason for this other than the fact that Swift is not as active on TikTok as she is on other social platforms.
Even so, some of Swift’s videos get more than 62 million views, which is double the number of followers she has.
This shows that even if a content creator doesn’t have over 80 million followers, they can still get incredible engagement on TikTok if they post valuable content.
Taylor Swift has already made a massive name for herself on all the major social platforms, so whether she has a large following on TikTok or not, people will always interact with her videos.
Another extremely famous person with far fewer followers than other major celebrities is Oprah Winfrey. As of 2025, she has 328.4K followers on TikTok. Still, much like Swift, Winfrey gets millions of views on her videos.
How to Grow a Following Like Smith and Johnson
If you want to grow a massive following on TikTok, you can do so, but you have to do it for the right reasons. Your followers can tell if you're just in it for the money.
To help you connect with your audience, you need to engage with them at least twice a week and add new content that they actually want to see. Excite your audience for upcoming videos by adding teasers and snippets of whatever project you're working on.
Get the Engagement You Need to Draw More Followers
Getting to the engagement point is the hardest part, but luckily, you have technology to work with.
In 2025, buying engagement is easier and safer than ever. Celebian, a trusted platform, offers you instant real engagement and accelerated growth.
With Celebian's various engagement packages, you can buy TikTok followers, likes, or views for any video you want to promote.
Once you have that initial follower base, you can carry on making your hilarious cat videos or whatever your niche is. The better the quality of your content, the more potential for higher engagement. As you get more engagement, you can also draw more organic followers.
At this point, you can follow the example of Smith and Johnson. Be charming, funny, real, and, most importantly, consistent. This way, you'll draw loyal followers across different demographics, including Millennials and Gen Z.
Grow Your Audience in the Spirit of the Most-Followed A-Listers
You may never be a big movie star, but you can have a superstar following on TikTok. All the charm of Dwayne Johnson, the humor and consistency of Will Smith, and the excellent growth services of Celebian will get you there.
