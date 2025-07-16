what the most followed celebrities on tiktok teach about growing an audience

Have you noticed how quickly Milly Bobby Brown’s TikTok account is growing? And, it’s not just hers; the rest of the Stranger Things cast is also finding incredible fame on this massive platform.

Does it also make you just a little bit jealous when you see how quickly celebrity accounts explode on TikTok, while you are working on hilarious videos day and night with almost no success?

Don't despair. Instead of getting frustrated, why not let the most followed (and even the least-followed) celebrities on TikTok inspire you?

Who Is Most Popular on TikTok Right Now?

In 2025, you've got Khaby Lame and MrBeast still at the top of the list of famous people with millions of followers. You've also got A-list celebs rounding out the list at numbers 9 and 10, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at 80.5 million and Will Smith at 80 million followers, respectively.

Why Does The Rock Have So Many Followers?

You're probably frowning at this point, wondering why a wrestler slash actor has so many followers on TikTok. He's not exactly of the Gen Z tribe, so how is he so popular?

The reality is that The Rock (as most people refer to him) is pure charm. Charm is what you need when building a social media following. Plus, he is just one of those genuinely nice people who are known for helping others, and TikTokers love to see it.

In his own way, Dwayne Johnson wins over TikTok audiences simply by being authentic. With him, what you see is what you get.

TikTok users are not interested in content creators who pretend to be something they're not. If you stay authentic on TikTok, it becomes somewhat easier to attract the right audience.

How Does Will Smith Still Have Such a Huge Audience?