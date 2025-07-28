what to do when your property needs too many repairs

Owning a home can be rewarding, but it also comes with responsibilities—especially when things start to break down. From leaky roofs and faulty wiring to outdated plumbing and foundation issues, major repairs can overwhelm even the most prepared homeowner. If your property needs too many repairs and you’re not sure where to turn, you’re not alone. Many homeowners across Washington find themselves facing this exact dilemma.

Fortunately, there are smart, hassle-free solutions available, including selling your home as-is to a trusted cash buyer. Let’s explore your options so you can decide what’s best for your situation.

Understanding the Cost of Major Repairs

Home repairs aren’t just inconvenient—they can be incredibly expensive. Here’s a breakdown of common repair costs:

Roof replacement: $8,000–$15,000+

$5,000–$25,000+ Foundation repairs: $5,000–$25,000+

$3,000–$10,000+ Plumbing overhaul: $3,000–$10,000+

$4,000–$10,000+ Electrical rewiring: $4,000–$10,000+

$4,000–$10,000+ Mold remediation: $2,000–$6,000+

Even if you’re only dealing with cosmetic issues like cracked walls or outdated kitchens, the time and money required for renovations can be overwhelming. For many, these costs simply aren’t feasible, especially if you’re already dealing with financial stress, job loss, or other life changes.

Option 1: Renovate Before Selling

Some homeowners choose to make the repairs before selling the home through traditional real estate channels. While this route can work if you have the time and money to invest, it’s not always practical. Consider:

Unexpected delays from contractor schedules or supply shortages

Permit approvals that can slow down progress

Hidden problems that arise mid-renovation and blow your budget

Living in a construction zone, which can be stressful and unsafe

Unless you're confident in your ability to manage a major renovation, this option may not be worth the trouble—especially if you’re in a hurry to sell.