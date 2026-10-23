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'Wheel of Fortune' Host Ryan Seacrest Reveals Bizarre Item He Keeps in His Freezer

Photo of Ryan Seacrest and his freezer contents
Source: MEGA; @RYANSEACREST/INSTAGRAM

Ryan Seacrest shared the unexpected items he stores in his freezer.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:04 a.m. ET

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Ryan Seacrest has a bizarre secret.

The Wheel of Fortune host recently came clean about the things he keeps in his freezer, which left many surprised by his odd choices.

On his Instagram, he showed off his freezer, which included meat, fish, a box of frozen rice, and many, many boxes of ice cream.

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Ryan Seacrest's Bizarre Freezer Contents

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Image of Ryan Seacrest's freezer included meat, fish, a box of frozen rice, and many boxes of ice cream.
Source: @RYANSEACREST/INSTAGRAM

Ryan Seacrest's freezer included meat, fish, a box of frozen rice, and many boxes of ice cream.

In a snippet from On Air with Ryan Seacrest that accompanied the photo, Seacrest told his co-hosts, “This is my freezer right now.”

On this, co-host Sisanie Villaclara reacted, “This is such a dude freezer,” explaining, “Like meat and ice cream.”

“And jasmine white rice,” co-host Tanya Rad Yadegar added, noting the frozen steamed jasmine rice box on the top shelf.

Apparently, Seacrest said he needed rice “every once in a while,” and frozen rice was “quicker” to make.

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Seacrest Shares His 'Preferred Food Groups'

Image of Ryan Seacrest recently revealed the things he keeps in his freezer, which left many surprised by his odd choices.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest recently revealed the things he keeps in his freezer, which left many surprised by his odd choices.

He also admitted that his freezer's contents weren't the most diverse, saying, “It’s all ice cream and frozen fish and frozen chicken. Meat, and protein, and ice cream.”

Seacrest captioned the post, “My preferred food groups are protein and ice cream.”

When his co-hosts pointed out that the 14 pints of ice cream from high-end brands like Jeni’s and Alec’s sitting in his freezer were “a lot,” Seacrest simply said he couldn't make a pick.

“Well, I didn’t know which flavor I was gonna love, so I got cookie dough, I got candy bar, I got coffee, I got cappuccino...” he replied.

Plus, those Jonny Pops popsicles weren't for him.

As the Wheel of Fortune host clarified, those popsicles belonged to his seven-year-old niece, Flora Leach.

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Seacrest Struggles With Ice Cream Too

Image of Ryan Seacrest said he needed rice 'every once in a while,' and frozen rice was 'quicker' to make.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest said he needed rice 'every once in a while,' and frozen rice was 'quicker' to make.

In the complete episode, Seacrest also candidly admitted that he sometimes struggles with his diet when he has so much ice cream stored in his freezer.

Yadegar mentioned that she had asked her husband to hide ice cream from her, and Seacrest related, admitting to his own weakness for the sweet treat.

“So Tanya [Rad Yadegar] was telling me that she asked Robbie [Yadegar] to hide ice cream from her because she has no self-discipline. I am the same,” Seacrest said.

He added, “You get a good flavor, and you know it’s there. It’s the problem with having it there in your freezer.”

Fans React to Seacrest's Freezer Contents

Image of Ryan Seacrest also candidly admitted that he sometimes struggles with his diet when he has so much ice cream stored in his freezer.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest also candidly admitted that he sometimes struggles with his diet when he has so much ice cream stored in his freezer.

Since then, fans have been going crazy about Seacrest's freezer contents, considering his impressive eight-pack.

One fan wrote on Facebook, “The meat & dairy diet?! Ryan Seacrest what are you doing that you’re fit and eating ice cream! What’s your secret?”

Another chimed in, joking, “All that sugar and still so fit... Starting that diet tomorrow.”

On Instagram, too, fans had similar reactions.

One person commented with crying and laughing emojis, “Definitely a man’s freezer,” while another questioned, “Where are your veggies?”

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