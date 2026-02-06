When a Unicorn CEO Quietly Took Over Times Square — And No One Noticed at First

Article continues below advertisement

Times Square is built for noise. Flashing screens, nonstop crowds, cameras everywhere. But this week, something unexpected cut through the chaos — and it didn’t shout. Johny Saephan, the unicorn CEO behind Saephan Capital, was spotted moving through Times Square doing something no one expected: handing out pizza, food, and basic necessities to delivery drivers, night workers, and locals passersby tourists - without turning it into a spectacle.

Saephan, whose company has reached a reported pre-valuation above billion, is rarely seen in public spaces like this. Known for keeping a low profile while building high-growth ventures, he wasn’t there to promote a brand or announce a project. In fact, most people didn’t recognize him at all. There were no signs, no announcements, and no crowd control. No staged moments. Just a small documentary crew — including journalists from 44Vatos — quietly filming as events unfolded naturally. According to sources close to the production, the footage is part of an upcoming documentary examining wealth, visibility, and what happens when power steps away from performance. Witnesses said what stood out most wasn’t the food — it was the time. Saephan stopped to talk. He listened. Conversations weren’t rushed, and nothing appeared scripted.

