When Did Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry Start Dating? Inside Their Relationship and Marriage
Sept. 17 2025, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Fans were stunned to learn that Disney Channel alum Bradley Steven Perry married Natasha Bure, the daughter of Full House star Candice Cameron Bure, sparking curiosity about when their romance began.
When Did Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry Start Dating?
Natasha and Bradley went public with their relationship in July 2024, taking to social media to reveal their romance with a PDA-filled post.
“Life’s good ya know,” Bradley wrote alongside a carousel of photos. The final photo confirmed his romance with Natasha, showing a blurred shot of him kissing her in a crowded room and tagging her Instagram handle to reveal her identity.
Natasha Bured Joined Bradley Steven Perry for His Cooking Show
Although it’s unclear when their romance began, Natasha joined Bradley as a guest on his cooking show in April 2024. Fans noticed their onscreen chemistry as they worked together to make honey mustard spaghetti.
Natasha and Bradley later recreated their first dates for a video on the Shake It Up star’s YouTube channel, where they explained they “tried to make” ravioli with ricotta and egg filling.
“The first time we ever hung out, we made food, and it was horrible,” Bradley told the camera, with Natasha adding, “We’re not terrible [cooks], but that food was so disgusting.”
- Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Secretly Marries Disney Channel Alum Bradley Steven Perry in Small Malibu Wedding
- 26 Years Of Love! Candace Cameron Bure & Husband Valeri Bure's Cutest Moments: Photos
- Candace Cameron Bure and Husband Valeri Are 'Finding the New Fun in Life' as They Embrace Being Empty Nesters
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When Did Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry Get Married?
Natasha and Bradley tied the knot on September 14. The pair made it official in a “romantic garden celebration” in front of 150 guests at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, Calif.
"It’s almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It’s surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend," the couple told People in a statement. "This day is also so much more than just a celebration of our love, it’s a reminder of how blessed we are to be surrounded by the most incredible family and friends — people who have cheered us on, shaped us, and stood by us."
Bradley Steven Perry Previously Dated Sabrina Carpenter
Before marrying Natasha in September, Bradley was known for his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.
“[It was a] really unique way to ask someone out,” the “Please Please Please” singer told J-14 about the beginning of their relationship in 2014. “[It was] like the pirate movies, like, they do the little bottles and they put notes in them and send them across the ocean, like one of those, and [he] put a note inside. It was cute.”