When Did Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry Start Dating? Inside Their Relationship and Marriage

Fans were stunned to learn that Disney Channel alum Bradley Steven Perry married Natasha Bure, the daughter of Full House star Candice Cameron Bure, sparking curiosity about when their romance began.

When Did Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry Start Dating?

Source: @bradleystevenperry/Instagram Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry went public with their relationship in July 2024.

Natasha and Bradley went public with their relationship in July 2024, taking to social media to reveal their romance with a PDA-filled post. “Life’s good ya know,” Bradley wrote alongside a carousel of photos. The final photo confirmed his romance with Natasha, showing a blurred shot of him kissing her in a crowded room and tagging her Instagram handle to reveal her identity.

Natasha Bured Joined Bradley Steven Perry for His Cooking Show

Source: @bradleystevenperry/Instagram Natasha Bure was a guest on Bradley Steven Perry's cooking show.

Although it’s unclear when their romance began, Natasha joined Bradley as a guest on his cooking show in April 2024. Fans noticed their onscreen chemistry as they worked together to make honey mustard spaghetti. Natasha and Bradley later recreated their first dates for a video on the Shake It Up star’s YouTube channel, where they explained they “tried to make” ravioli with ricotta and egg filling. “The first time we ever hung out, we made food, and it was horrible,” Bradley told the camera, with Natasha adding, “We’re not terrible [cooks], but that food was so disgusting.”

When Did Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry Get Married?

Source: @bradleystevenperry/Instagram Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry tied the knot in September 2025.

Natasha and Bradley tied the knot on September 14. The pair made it official in a “romantic garden celebration” in front of 150 guests at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, Calif. "It’s almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It’s surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend," the couple told People in a statement. "This day is also so much more than just a celebration of our love, it’s a reminder of how blessed we are to be surrounded by the most incredible family and friends — people who have cheered us on, shaped us, and stood by us."

Bradley Steven Perry Previously Dated Sabrina Carpenter

Source: @bradleystevenperry/Instagram Bradley Steven Perry was previously known for dating Sabrina Carpenter.