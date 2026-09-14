When Fashion Becomes Decor: Costway’s NYFW Collaboration Reimagines Both

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Costway is making its way from the home to the runway. The home brand teamed up with designer Yuchen Han and ALIENANT on a new silk scarf collaboration at New York Fashion Week, creating a piece designed to live beyond the runway. Costway made an unexpected appearance at New York Fashion Week this season.

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Source: Jules Marfing

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Best known for furniture and home essentials, the brand joined New York-based designer Yuchen Han for a two-piece silk scarf collaboration, unveiled during ALIENANT’s SS27 presentation as part of the official New York Fashion Week schedule. The idea behind the collaboration is simple: “More Than Just Scarves, It’s Art for Living.”

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Source: Jules Marfing

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At New York Fashion Week, special guest Vivian Wilson brought the scarves to the runway, wearing one as part of Yuchen Han’s SS27 presentation. The designs were created to go beyond the show — worn as part of a look, draped over furniture, framed on a wall, or simply used to add a little personality to a room. It’s also a new take on Costway’s “More Than Just Furniture” philosophy.

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Source: Jules Marfing

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On the runway, the scarf was part of Han’s fashion story. At home, it becomes something else entirely — a decorative piece with the same bold colors and imagery that caught attention during the show. For Costway, it’s a first step into the fashion world and a chance to ask what “More” can look like outside the living room. This time, it just happens to be walking down a New York runway. From New York to Home The collaboration includes two designs, Earthly Homeland Silk Scarf 75 and Spiritual Homeland Silk Scarf 75, each approaching the idea of “home” from a different angle. Earthly Homeland Silk Scarf 75 is inspired by New York and the idea of bringing the city home. The Empire State Building rises through the design beneath a flag, while Costway’s signature yellow and orange meet ALIENANT’s purple. Open walls and rooftops give way to the skyline, blurring the line between the city outside and the home inside, with Costway furniture bringing that New York energy into everyday spaces. The design plays with the line between city and home, with Costway furniture bringing a piece of New York’s energy indoors. Spiritual Homeland Silk Scarf 75 takes a more inward turn. A futuristic sanctuary appears above the clouds, with stairways leading into the landscape. Books, wheat, roses and thorns, wings and white doves fill the scene. The imagery moves between knowledge and innocence, beauty and pain, darkness and light, ending with the idea of a soul set free. The two designs tell different stories, but both return to the same question: what does home actually mean? For Costway, the answer extends beyond furniture. The collaboration brings its More Than Just Furniture philosophy into a fashion setting, while Han approaches the scarf as another canvas for his visual language.

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Source: Jules Marfing

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More Than Just a Runway Moment The Costway collaboration was woven into Han's official NYFW presentation rather than presented as a separate brand show. On the runway, the scarves became fashion pieces; away from it, they can become part of an interior. Founded in New York in 2019, ALIENANT is the creative label of designer Yuchen Han, known for its avant-garde approach and imagery rooted in spirituality, identity and the search for meaning in modern life. The brand’s signature “tiny ant carrying a colossal grain of rice” comes from Han’s childhood and has remained a recurring symbol throughout his work. For Costway and Han, the collaboration starts with the idea that home and fashion are not as far apart as they might seem. Both are ways of creating a mood, imagining a life and expressing a sense of self. Fashion can create fantasy, while the home gives those ideas a place to live. That thinking sits at the heart of “More Than Just Scarves, It’s Art for Living.” The scarf is not meant to belong to just one setting. It can move from the runway into a room, bringing a little of that fashion fantasy home with it. It’s an interesting place for Costway to land — somewhere between fashion, art and the everyday. And if the brand’s idea of “More” keeps moving in this direction, this probably won’t be its last unexpected stop.

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Source: Jules Marfing