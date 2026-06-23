When Fresh Ice Became Part of the Conversation at Summerfest 2026

Article continues below advertisement

At Summerfest 2026, where live entertainment, food and brand activations competed for attention, one experience drew a steady stream of visitors throughout both festival weekends. Euhomy's interactive installation invited attendees to explore an often-overlooked element of the beverage experience: ice. Held across June 18–20 and June 25–27, the activation combined product demonstrations with customizable drink stations, offering festivalgoers an opportunity to experience different styles of ice firsthand. What began as a product showcase quickly evolved into a point of curiosity among attendees interested in home entertaining, specialty beverages and kitchen innovation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Photographer: Hawking Li

Article continues below advertisement

The presentation centered on three newly introduced products: the Euhomy Rock Plus, Euhomy Rock Pro, and Euhomy Pearl L1 Max, each designed to address different preferences and occasions within the growing home beverage market. Among them was the Euhomy Rock Plus, a square ice maker designed to produce large crystal-clear ice cubes for cocktails, spirits and iced coffee. Visitors were particularly interested in its ability to create ice that melts gradually, helping preserve the character of a drink over time. Its smart controls and customizable production settings reflected a growing demand for convenience without compromising quality.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Photographer: Hawking Li

Article continues below advertisement

Also featured was the Euhomy Rock Pro, a sphere ice maker developed for consumers seeking a more refined beverage presentation. Producing oversized crystal-clear ice spheres, the unit attracted attention for both its functionality and design. The machine's premium materials and emphasis on craftsmanship aligned with broader consumer interest in bringing hospitality-inspired experiences into the home.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Photographer: Hawking Li

Article continues below advertisement

The Euhomy Pearl L1 Max also generated significant interest throughout the activation. Designed to produce nugget ice within minutes, the machine appealed to families and everyday consumers looking for a practical addition to their kitchens. Its self-cleaning system and continuous ice production capabilities highlighted the increasing importance consumers place on ease of use and maintenance. The strong response to the activation reflected a broader shift within the home and lifestyle sector. As consumers continue to invest in personalized experiences at home, details once considered secondary are receiving greater attention. From coffee preparation and cocktail culture to kitchen appliances and entertaining spaces, functionality and experience are becoming increasingly connected. At Summerfest 2026, Euhomy's showcase reflected that evolution. Rather than presenting ice simply as a utility, the installation demonstrated how a familiar household element can influence the overall experience of serving and enjoying a drink. The consistent interest throughout the festival suggested that consumers are paying closer attention than ever to the details that shape everyday moments.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Photographer: Hawking Li