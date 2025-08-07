Which Crucial Accessories Should You Purchase for Your Small Yacht Tender?

If you have a small yacht, you might want to outfit it someday. Here, the boaters usually consider the basics – such as life jackets, a pump, and an oar. However, recently, there have been a lot more additions to boating accessories than what existed previously. Today, there are service providers who have come up with evolved and functional add-ons that improve your time spent on water.

You might want to use a yacht tender for a leisure activity or fast trips ashore! When you have the correct accessories, you will notice the difference in your experience. In this article, we will discuss a few accessories that aren’t very popular but are essential.

Detachable docking wheels

You might think that docking wheels appear excessive in the case of a small yacht tender. However, the detachable models are here to change the game. They can help you in launching as well as retrieving the tender solo on the ramps, beaches in a hassle-free manner. When you use one, there is no chance of the keel getting damaged or dragged. The new-age wheels are corrosion-resistant, lightweight, and you can fold them and keep them when the device is not being used.

Advanced navigation lights

Often, people love to go to the water when there is low visibility or after sunset. Does this resonate with you? If so, you need to invest in LED navigation lights that are portable to move safely and without any disturbances. Today, service providers have introduced clip-on navigation lights that make the task easy. These versions are battery-operated, water-resistant, and don’t need any hardwiring. As a result, these are apt for small tenders and inflatables. Additionally, they enable you to remain compliant with the local maritime rules.

New-age Dry-bags

The generic dry bag keeps your gear secured. However, when you invest in an advanced, dry bag that can also float, it offers more utility. It can serve as a detachable floatation gear. This innovation is new and smart compared to what has been so far. Do you want to transport electronics or other valuables? In both cases, a lightweight, floating dry bag can bring an added layer of safety. A bonus is that it doesn’t occupy much space.