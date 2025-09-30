Which US Pop Stars Believe in Astrology for Love — and How Hint App Helps You Find Your Soulmate

Soulmates & the Stars: How Astrology Shapes Love in the US Music World

Astrology has long fascinated not just everyday fans—but also celebrities. In the US music scene, stars like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Drake, and Ariana Grande are known to lean into the wisdom of the zodiac to guide their relationships, creative energy, and even romantic decisions.

Celestial Soulmates Among Today’s Top Stars

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Astrologer Lisa Stardust recently shared with People how Beyoncé’s Virgo Sun + Scorpio Moon blends with JAY-Z’s Sagittarius Sun + Libra Moon in a dynamic square. A “planetary square” suggests two individuals who continuously learn from and strive to understand each other, creating a relationship that grows deeper over time. Stardust even notes that Saturn’s placement points to a timeless, enduring connection between the two.

Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Drake, and Ariana Grande Many of today’s biggest stars are astrology enthusiasts—turning to their birth charts for self-expression, creative insight, and personal direction. Lady Gaga’s Scorpio Sun and Aries Moon, Beyoncé’s Virgo Sun and Libra Moon, and others reveal the nuanced layers of their public personas.

These examples show that astrology remains a meaningful lens for celebrities navigating love, partnership, and personal harmony.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

