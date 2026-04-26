Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner: Donald and Melania Trump Evacuated From Event as Suspect Is Detained
April 25 2026, Updated 9:13 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, were evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25, amid reports of a gunman in the lobby of the building.
According to an outlet, it's unclear what happened. Attendees apparently heard loud shots and Secret Service yelling.
The suspect has been detained, according to many outlets.
According to eyewitnesses, at least four shots went off inside the Washington Hilton, the New York Post reported.
"The Secret Service has since locked down the hotel as scores of reporters remain inside," the outlet reported.
The pair had also been there for 30 minutes before the situation got chaotic.
The pair was seated alongside Vice President J.D. Vance and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
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Mentalist Oz Pearlman and WHCA boss Weijia Jiang were also hauled out of the ballroom.
Deadline’s Ted Johnson said: “I heard what sounded like four shots, and it seemed to come from the hall just outside the ballroom near my table.”
The event is continuing post-incident, CNN reported.
"I walked out to go to the men's room, and as I was walking to get back into the big area where the event was taking place, I heard gunshots taking place. The next thing I knew is that the police officer threw me to the ground. They got the gunman. The noise was so loud. They grabbed me, the police officers, and they take me back into the men's room, where it was safe. There were 15 other men stuck in there; they wouldn't let them out. I am out now. I happened to be a few feet away from the shooter. I was very close to him as the gunshots were fired, and it was very, very scary. I am OK now," Wolf Blitzer said in an interview with CNN.
David Spunt added he also heard "four" shots, and people immediately got on the floor. "It clearly shook many people up," he said. "We just got under the table, and at that point, eventually people started to come up and really realize what had happened, but we still got no official word yet, and we're waiting to get those official announcements for what happened."