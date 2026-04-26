Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner: Donald and Melania Trump Evacuated From Event as Suspect Is Detained

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President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, were evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25, amid reports of a gunman in the lobby of the building. According to an outlet, it's unclear what happened. Attendees apparently heard loud shots and Secret Service yelling. The suspect has been detained, according to many outlets.

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Source: C-SPAN Donald Trump was escorted from the event.

According to eyewitnesses, at least four shots went off inside the Washington Hilton, the New York Post reported. "The Secret Service has since locked down the hotel as scores of reporters remain inside," the outlet reported. The pair had also been there for 30 minutes before the situation got chaotic. The pair was seated alongside Vice President J.D. Vance and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

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Source: c-span The event will continue.

Mentalist Oz Pearlman and WHCA boss Weijia Jiang were also hauled out of the ballroom. Deadline’s Ted Johnson said: “I heard what sounded like four shots, and it seemed to come from the hall just outside the ballroom near my table.” The event is continuing post-incident, CNN reported.

Source: C-SPAN Wolf Blitzer said he heard gunshots at the event.