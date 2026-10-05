Politics White House Stands by New Aide Who Posed With a Rifle and Offensive Joe Biden T-Shirt: 'We Look Forward to Having Her on Board' Source: @TRENDITYIDAHOLIVING / INSTAGRAM, MEGA Beni Rae Harmony joined the White House press team. Adam Downer Oct. 5 2026, Published 3:58 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The White House has tried to quell controversy after it hired a new, 24-year-old press aide who has posted photographs of herself holding a rifle while wearing a 'F--- Joe Biden' shirt. In a statement, the White House claimed that Beni Rae Harmony, a former correspondent for far-right network Real America's Voice, was "a trusted voice for the MAGA movement."

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The Photo Was Posted in 2021

Source: @TRENDIDTYIDAHOLIVING / INSTAGRAM Beni Rae Harmony posed with a rifle next to her uncle.

Harmony's controversial photo was posted in 2021 by far-right Republican Jerome Bell, who ran a failed campaign for Congress in 2022. “My campaign Public Affairs Director @beniraeharmony is a beast. This is how we roll," he wrote in his post. At the time, Harmony was 19 years old. The image shows Harmony holding a rifle next to an older man who is wearing an identical shirt. It was posted by anti-MAGA X account @PatriotTakes on December 3, 2021. The account identified Harmony as an aide to Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar. When another account jokingly asked if the older gentleman was Harmony's "Daughter or date," Harmony herself replied, "Uncle."

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Beni Rae Harmony Joins Press Office After Karoline Leavitt Exit

Source: MEGA The White House is scrambling to fill in the press office after the departure of Karoline Leavitt.

Harmony's hire comes as the White House's press division is in flux following the departure of Karoline Leavitt, herself the youngest Press Secretary in U.S. history at age 29. It also comes as President Donald Trump ramps up his attacks on the press. Trump recently tried to get MS NOW, CNN and Politico banned from the White House, though the decree was quickly overruled in court. “Beni Rae Harmony has been a trusted voice for the MAGA movement as a White House correspondent,” said White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly, 29. “She will be an outstanding addition to President Trump’s communications team as an Assistant Press Secretary – we look forward to having her on board!”

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Beni Rae Harmony's Career in Conservative Politics

Source: @BENIRAEHARMONY / INSTAGRAM Beni Rae Harmony has a long history working with controversial figures.

Harmony worked for Gosar when the Arizona Rep. was censured by Congress when he released a social media parody video of the anime Attack on Titan in which he, as a Titan, fictionally killed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacked Joe Biden. Harmony posted a YouTube video defending her boss at the time. The young brunette aide worked for right-wing producer Jack Posobiec and as a "crisis management" press aide for Gosar and Rep. Matt Gaetz. She also worked at news station WCIS, and claims she was fired for making an impromptu tribute to slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. WCIS denied Harmony's version of the tale, saying she was never suspended nor was she part of the news team. Instead, WCIS said she worked in the network's sales division and hosted a show called Marketplace, where clients paid to have their interviews on air.

Donald Trump Appeared to Poach Beni Rae Harmony During Press Scrum

Source: @BENIRAEHARMONY / INSTAGRAM Beni Rae Harmony has given Donald Trump favorable coverage for Real America's Voice.