Whitney Port Shares Emotional Update Ahead of Embryo Transfer After Years of Fertility Struggles
Sept. 23 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
Whitney Port gave insight into her fertility journey and expectations for her next embryo transfer.
The reality TV star has been open about her struggles with fertility in the past and said she’s “trying to be really careful” this time around.
Whitney Shared an Update With Fans About Her Current Fertility Journey
Port, 41, recently Instagram Story that she has decided to try and get pregnant again.
“Hopefully getting very close to our next transfer,” she shared. “After everything we’ve been through with infertility and surrogacy, I made the decision that I want to try carrying again.”
Port’s Pregnancy Journey
In 2017, The Hills star and her husband, Tim Rosenman, welcomed their son after suffering multiple pregnancy losses. In 2023, the couple announced they were exploring surrogacy, but a few of their carriers suffered miscarriages.
Port has since revealed that she wanted to pursue carrying a pregnancy again.
“We still have two embryos and, if everything goes according to plan, I’ll hopefully be transferring one in the next couple of months,” she said. “Getting my hernia repaired was actually part of preparing for that. My doctors recommend taking care of it beforehand, so it wasn’t something I potentially had to deal with during a pregnancy."
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The Star Is Reluctant Yet Optimistic About Her Journey
Port revealed she is cautiously optimistic about carrying her own baby.
“I’m excited, but I’m also trying to be really careful with my expectations,” she wrote. “After this many years of infertility and loss, I don’t think I know how to go into any of this with uncomplicated optimism anymore.”
Port added, “I can be hopeful and scared at the same time, and that’s pretty much where I am right now.”
Transparency About Her Infertility Issues
Back in March, Port opened up about her infertility issues in an interview with Us Weekly,
“I think for me, [the hardest part is] really watching Timmy’s heartbreak,” she expressed. “It’s one thing for me to hold my own, and I feel like I know how to cope with that and how to calm myself down, but then, to see my partner, who I love so much. I just don’t know what to say or don’t have the answer for. I look at him as, like, such a rock and someone that I lean on for so much that it breaks my heart to see that.”
She also talked about her emotions and said they come in waves. “Honestly, what I’ve learned in [these] past seven years through going through this journey is, like, this sounds easy now, but turning to what my reality is at this point and if that is what it is, like, how amazing that is, and how grateful I am for that,” the mom-of-one spilled.