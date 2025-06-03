REALITY TV '16 and Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis' Son Watson Jr. Gosa Dead at 16: 'This Is Really My Worst Nightmare' Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook '16 and Pregnant' star Whitney Purvis' son Watson Jr. Gosa died at 16.

16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis’ son, Weston Jr. Gosa, tragically died at 16 years old on June 2. “This is so hard to write,” Purvis wrote on Facebook, confirming the heartbreaking news. “My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don’t understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.”

Whitney Addresses Watson Jr.'s Death

Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook Whitney Purvis called Watson Jr. Gosa her 'heart.'

She addressed her son directly, telling him, “I love you so much.” “You are my heart,” she continued. “ I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can’t go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 – June 2, 2025.” Purvis made a second post, writing, “Rest in Peace, my baby Weston. I love you forever, precious. I’ll never understand why life has to be so cruel. You’ll always be my baby.”

Watson Jr.'s Stepmom Speaks Out

Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook CPR was attempted on Watson Jr. Gosa, but it did not work to save his life.

While no cause of death was revealed, Gosa’s stepmother, Amy Gosa, revealed on Facebook they tried waking him up in the morning but he was “not breathing.” “We attempted CPR and called an ambulance,” Amy detailed. “The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County where he was pronounced dead. He had several health issues as well as diabetes. We are completely heartbroken and in shock. It was so unexpected.”

'The Most Painful Thing'

Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook Watson Jr. Gosa's stepmom called 'losing a child' the 'most painful thing.'

Amy said “losing a child” the “most painful thing” she ever experienced. While she hopes she “never” has to “experience it again,” she praised Weston as the “most amazing son I could have asked for” and a “brilliant, smart and funny” boy who had “so much potential in life.” “It doesn’t feel real,” she added. She also asked people to keep her family and Whitney in their thoughts and prayers as they “mourn such a brilliant, amazing life that was our son.”

Whitney Purvis Lost Custody

Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook Whitney Purvis lost custody of Watson Jr. Gosa after '16 and Pregnant' aired.