Who Is Christina Marie Plante? Everything to Know About the Arizona Woman Found Alive 32 Years After Her 1994 Disappearance

The Gila County Sheriff's Office said Christina Marie Plante has been 'located alive' and her status as a missing person has been 'officially resolved.'

Plante's aunt and uncle put up a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts, but nothing emerged for over three decades.

In a May 18, 1994, The Payson Roundup article, then-Gila County Sheriff's Deputy Terry Hudgens said Plante "had commented to friends about running away. But everybody kind of treats it not too seriously because they don't think she'd ever leave without her horse and her brother."

The Arizona woman, now 45, vanished on May 16, 1994, when she was 13. She was last seen heading to the stable where her horse was kept and "was not seen again," according to the poster the Gila County Sheriff's Office released at the time. The blonde-haired teen was wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and black tennis shoes when she disappeared from Star Valley, Ariz.

Christina Marie Plante 's missing person case is now considered resolved after authorities found her alive.

In a Facebook statement, the Gila County Sheriff's Office announced Plante's case was officially closed after the missing teen, now an adult, was located.

Captain Jamie Garrett contacted the woman to confirm her identity, later learning Plante left on purpose and with the assistance of others.

"I was dumbfounded," the cold case investigator shared on "Jesse Weber Live" on April 2. "I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. Okay, so you ran away.' I told her … 'You know, we were under the impression that somebody kidnapped you. It was deemed a criminal offense.'"

He assumed, "I guess she wasn't happy with where she was living and who she was living with, and she ran away."

Plante reportedly said what happened was "a long time ago" and "an old life."

"She's in her adult life. She has her family now. That's not something she even thinks about," Garrett continued.

Technological advances and new investigative techniques reportedly helped authorities locate Plante.

Chief Deputy James Lahti expressed a similar sentiment in an interview with NBC News, saying they did not know where Plante was and that they were "under the impression she had been kidnapped."

"We're still in the process of looking into what happened and as new information develops we will be providing updates," Lahti remarked.

Meanwhile, Hudgens said Plante's father had custody of her. However, she wanted to live with her mother.

"It was a custody battle," he added.