Who Is John-Paul Miller? All About the Myrtle Beach Pastor Featured in Netflix's 'Death of the Pastor's Wife'

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John-Paul Miller came to national attention following the death of his wife, Mica Miller, whose story is explored in Netflix's Death of the Pastor's Wife. Released on August 26, the three-part documentary series retraces Mica's "promising life, toxic marriage and the mysterious circumstances of her death," more than two years after she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on April 27, 2024. While JP has not been charged in connection with Mica's death, he was indicted on charges of one count of cyberstalking and one count of making false statements to federal investigators over conduct that allegedly occurred before her passing. Here's everything to know about JP, his marriage to Mica and the revelations featured in the Netflix docuseries.

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John-Paul Miller Is a Myrtle Beach Pastor

Source: Netflix/YouTube John-Paul and Mica Miller had a 15-year age gap.

JP is a South Carolina pastor who led Solid Rock Church, which Mica and her family attended while she was a teenager. According to Newsweek, JP founded Solid Rock Church and began serving as its pastor in 2016 under the motto, "Love God and Love People." Per WBTW Myrtle Beach, the church was built around four core values in mind: "We serve," "We forgive," "We respect" and "We give." Following Mica's death, a protest group called "Justice for Mica" began holding weekly demonstrations outside Solid Rock Church during Sunday services. In November 2024, JP was arrested for third-degree assault after being accused of assaulting a protester. The church's 2.3-acre Market Common property was sold for $2.1 million in 2025, The Sun News reported. JP told the outlet the building would be torn down to build condos. "The city of (Myrtle Beach) did not come through for us, they did not protect us, they did not stop the harassment," he said in a text. "So after 70 years of that chapel being protected from category 5 hurricanes, wars, and redevelopment, it will now be torn down and have condos built in its place, thanks to the city of (Myrtle Beach)." After Solid Rock Church closed, JP returned to preaching under Mercy Church and began holding services at various locations around Myrtle Beach.

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John-Paul Miller Has Been Married Three Times

Source: Netflix/YouTube John-Paul Miller remarried after Mica Miller's death.

JP was first married to Alison "Ali" Williams, with whom he shares four children. Their marriage ended after roughly 16 years amid allegations that JP had begun an affair with Mica, who was working as his assistant at Solid Rock Church at the time. Netflix's Tudum reported that both JP and Mica's respective first marriages unraveled after their relationship became public. They later married in 2017, though their relationship deteriorated in the years that followed. By the spring of 2024, Mica had retained an attorney and filed for divorce. In a handwritten affidavit at the time, Mica alleged, "Since the day we became husband and wife, I have been abused in every way I can think of — emotionally, sexually, spiritually, financially, and physically." JP, who denied the allegations, was served with divorce papers two days before Mica's death. More than a year after Mica's passing, JP married Suzie Skinner in a beachside ceremony on June 1, 2025. She had previously been married to Christopher "Chris" Skinner, with whom she shares twins.

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John-Paul Miller Was Indicted for Cyberstalking Mica Miller Before Her Death

Source: Netflix/YouTube John-Paul and Mica Miller were married for more than six years.

According to a 2025 press release from the United States Attorney's Office of District of South Carolina, JP was indicted on two federal counts of "cyberstalking and making false statements to federal investigators," alleging Mica was subjected to a pattern of harassment by JP. JP remains free on bond as his trial continues to face delays. The case is currently scheduled for the October 2026 term of court. If convicted, JP could face up to five years in prison for the cyberstalking charge and up to two years for the false-statements charge. TMZ reported he is prohibited from possessing firearms or other weapons as part of his release conditions. He must also obtain permission before traveling outside South Carolina and is subject to substance testing and treatment requirements.

John-Paul Miller's Relationship With Mica Miller Is Examined in a New Netflix Docuseries

Source: Netflix/YouTube Netflix's 'Death of the Pastor's Wife' premiered on August 26.