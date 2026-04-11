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Who Is Jonah Hill's Wife? 5 Things to Know About Olivia Millar

who is jonah hill wife olivia millar
Source: MEGA; @chasseresse/Instagram

Jonah Hill revealed he married longtime partner Olivia Millar and quietly welcomed their second child.

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April 11 2026, Published 9:35 a.m. ET

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Jonah Hill's Wife Olivia Millar Is the Daughter of a Top Model

who is jonah hill wife olivia millar
Source: @chasseresse/Instagram

Olivia Millar and Jonah Hill are believed to have started dating in 2022.

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Jonah Hill has found "The One."

The I Heart Huckabees actor's wife is one of four children of top model Esmé Marshall.

In a 2024 interview with Santa Barbara Magazine, the mom-of-four said parenting "is the toughest job we have."

"Keep an even keel and always have a good sense of humor. Here's a favorite T-shirt saying I saw recently: 'You can't scare me, I have two daughters!'" she shared, adding, "[I am looking forward to] future journeys with my four amazing children and filling our buckets with unconditional love and hermit crabs found on beach walks with my grandchildren."

Among the siblings, Millar is particularly close to her sister Raychel Roberts.

"Sisterhood … has been the single most rewarding female relationship I've experienced," Roberts shared their close bond in a 2018 Instagram post. "This beauty takes care of me and my son in the most beautiful and important ways. I don't know what I'd do with out you @oliviaamillarr."

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Olivia Millar Co-Founded a Vintage Boutique With Her Sister

who is jonah hill wife olivia millar
Source: @chasseresse/Instagram

Olivia Millar debuted what appeared to be an engagement ring in March 2023.

Millar and Roberts co-founded the online vintage shop, Chasseresse, in 2018.

In a November 2018 interview with Vogue, Roberts explained they release one carefully curated collection for sale each week.

"I have found vintage websites to be overwhelming and all over the place, which is why we are curating it. We want to make it simple and inspired for the shopper," she added.

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Olivia Millar and Jonah Hill Sparked Dating Rumors in 2022

who is jonah hill wife olivia millar
Source: MEGA

Jonah Hill revealed he now has two children.

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Millar and Hill were first romantically linked in September 2022. At the time, Daily Mail released photos of the pair enjoying a road trip outside Santa Barbara, Calif.

They made another public appearance in March 2023, though they had largely kept their relationship low-key.

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Jonah Hill Referred to Olivia Millar as His 'Wife' in a New Interview

who is jonah hill wife olivia millar
Source: MEGA

Olivia Millar and Jonah Hill have kept their relationship private.

During an interview alongside Martin Scorsese for Interview Magazine, the Get Him to the Greek star called Millar his "wife" while discussing how becoming a father has reshaped his perspective on both work and life. He also revealed he is now a father-of-two.

"And I have two kids now. The only thing that could separate me from my family is the editing room," he shared. "I love the writing, I love the shooting, but editing...it's like dessert every day. Even the problems are dessert."

A representative for Hill confirmed the news to People, adding the Django Unchained star is "happy."

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Olivia Millar and Jonah Hill Share 2 Children

who is jonah hill wife olivia millar
Source: MEGA

A representative for Jonah Hill confirmed the news to an outlet.

Millar and Hill became first-time parents with the birth of their first child in June 2023. They have since welcomed their second child, but further details remain undisclosed.

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