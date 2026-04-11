Who Is Jonah Hill's Wife? 5 Things to Know About Olivia Millar

Jonah Hill revealed he married longtime partner Olivia Millar and quietly welcomed their second child.

Olivia Millar and Jonah Hill are believed to have started dating in 2022.

Jonah Hill has found "The One."

The I Heart Huckabees actor's wife is one of four children of top model Esmé Marshall.

In a 2024 interview with Santa Barbara Magazine, the mom-of-four said parenting "is the toughest job we have."

"Keep an even keel and always have a good sense of humor. Here's a favorite T-shirt saying I saw recently: 'You can't scare me, I have two daughters!'" she shared, adding, "[I am looking forward to] future journeys with my four amazing children and filling our buckets with unconditional love and hermit crabs found on beach walks with my grandchildren."

Among the siblings, Millar is particularly close to her sister Raychel Roberts.

"Sisterhood … has been the single most rewarding female relationship I've experienced," Roberts shared their close bond in a 2018 Instagram post. "This beauty takes care of me and my son in the most beautiful and important ways. I don't know what I'd do with out you @oliviaamillarr."