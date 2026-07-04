Who Is Karen Derrico? 4 Things to Know About the Former TLC Star Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Her Ex and Kids

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Former TLC star Karen Derrico has returned to the spotlight following her divorce and a shocking arrest. The reality TV star, best known for Doubling Down With the Derricos, drew public attention after she was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill her ex-husband, Deon Derrico, and their 14 children. The legal trouble emerged after the former couple finalized their divorce. Amid the recent headlines, here's everything to know about Karen's life and legal situation.

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Karen Derrico Is a Former TLC Star

Source: @deonderrico/Instagram Karen Derrico was arrested on June 17.

Before her recent legal issues came to light, Karen was widely recognized for her TLC fame. She appeared on Doubling Down With the Derricos, which ran for five seasons before its cancelation shortly after she and Deon filed for divorce in 2024. "Guess what today is?" he said in an Instagram video. "It is officially the day that the Derricos are no longer signed with TLC. We have no obligation to TLC as of today. I have been waiting all this time to share this with you all. I am super excited." Deon then clarified they decided not to renew their contract with the network. "We chose to no longer go forward with filming with TLC. That was totally done by us," he said. The father-of-14 continued, "And don't misunderstand me, TLC was great. We love TLC, we still love TLC, we still want to watch TLC. We just won't be watching Doubling Down With the Derricos on TLC."

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Karen Derrico Was Previously Married to Deon Derrico

Source: @deonderrico/Instagram Karen Derrico was accused of threatening to kill her ex-husband and their kids.

Karen and Deon, who tied the knot in 2005, filed for divorce on June 4, 2024, after nearly two decades of marriage. "Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children — their well-being is our priority," they shared in a joint statement. "We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family." A judge signed off on the split on June 6, according to TMZ. The former couple will split custody of their 13 minor children, with Deon paying more than $1,100 a month in child support and Karen paying the medical insurance premiums of their kids.

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Karen Derrico Is a Mom-of-14

Source: @karenederrico/Instagram Deon and Karen Derrico are co-parenting their children after finalizing their divorce on June 6.

The reality stars welcomed 14 children during their marriage. Their family-of-16 grew in a rare pattern: two single births, followed by twins and quintuplets before they later welcomed another set of twins and triplets. In 2022, Deon revealed they were open to having more children. "We have not shut the factory down, and I can't tell you when we will, to be honest," he told Us Weekly. "From my perspective, I just have that empty nester fear. I want to always have a child, a baby, in the house with us. That's how I feel."

Karen Derrico Was Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Ex and Their Children

Source: @deonderrico/Instagram Karen Derrico broke her silence after the divorce.