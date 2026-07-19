Who Is Lando Norris? 6 Things to Know About the F1 Driver Amid Alix Earle Dating Rumors

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Is Lando Norris dating Alix Earle? Following the end of his on-again, off-again relationship with Portuguese model and actress Margarida Corceiro, the F1 driver sparked dating rumors with Earle after the pair were spotted together in London. As speculation surrounding his love life grows, here's everything to know about Norris' personal life, racing career and relationships.

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Lando Norris Is From England

Source: MEGA Lando Norris had his first kart racing experience when he was 7 years old.

Norris was born in Bristol, England, on November 13, 1999, to his Belgian mother, Cisca, and Bristol-born father, Adam. He studied at Chew Stoke Church School before attending Millfield School while developing his karting career. "Almost straight away he was coming back with trophies," Dan Close, Millfield Prep School's Deputy Head of Operations who previously taught Norris, shared. "He was quite shy to begin with, and he didn't really want his trophies presented in assembly – maybe because they were taller than he was, thinking about these great big things in motor racing!" According to Close, one of Norris' Year 3 teachers joked he would one day become "the Stig," the anonymous racing driver from Top Gear, if he wanted to remain anonymous. In the years thereafter, he brought racing trophies while participating in school activities like rugby, hockey and cricket. "His family were very good as well, working with us in terms of him being away from school, and making sure he got all the work that he needed to catch up on, because obviously it's never a done deal that you're going to rise to the heights that he's risen to," he continued. "His mum would often stay in Somerset while Lando and his dad were off doing their thing, and that's not easy, so I love the way that he was really thankful [after winning the title]. It's refreshing that it was also about other people, rather than all about himself, because he recognises that this is not something you can do alone."

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Lando Norris Began His Racing Career in Karting

Source: MEGA He currently ranks fifth in the 2026 season.

According to his official website, Norris first experienced kart racing at age 7. "I've worked tirelessly to make that dream come true," he shared. In 2008, he began racing in club-level karting and soon became one of Britain's most promising young drivers. He was the Formula Kart Stars champion in 2012 and ultimately won titles in CIK-FIA Europe KFJ, FIK-FIA Euroseries KFJ and CIK-FIA World KF, paving the way for his move into car racing. Between 2015 and 2016, Norris won championships in MSA Formula, the Toyota Racing Series, Formula Renault 2.0 NEC (now Formula Renault Northern European Cup) and Eurocup Renault 2.0.

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Lando Norris Joined McLaren's Young Driver Programme in 2017

Source: MEGA Lando Norris has 97 season points as of press time.

Progressing rapidly in the field, Norris conquered the 2017 European F3 Championship but later finished runner-up in the 2018 Formula 2 Championship. At the time, he was already honing his skills as part of McLaren's Driver Development Programme. The year 2018 proved equally fruitful for Norris, as he was promoted to McLaren's Formula 1 test and reserve driver. In addition, he made his Formula 1 debut in FP1 at the Belgian Grand Prix before graduating to Formula 1 with McLaren in 2019 and securing his first podium at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix. It marked the beginning of several firsts for Norris, soon clinching his first F1 pole position at the Russian Grand Prix 2021 and first home Grand Prix podium at the British Grand Prix 2023. After several seasons of podium finishes and near victories, he claimed his maiden Formula 1 win at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, added three more victories that season and helped McLaren secure its first Constructors' Championship title since 1998.

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Lando Norris Won the 2025 World Drivers' Championship

Source: MEGA Lando Norris has a huge following on Instagram.

As he emerged as biggest challenger to Max Verstappen, Norris won seven races and captured his first Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship in 2025. "It just takes a little time to acknowledge what we've all achieved," he shared in a Champion's Press Conference. "I have achieved my dream, that little boy's dream. He continued, "Yeah, me as a six-year-old, seeing it on TV, thinking, I want to do that, and now I'm here and achieving it. This is crazy. So I'll always have to start by saying a big thanks to my parents, my mom, my dad, my brother, my sisters, the people who have been there since day one. But boy, yeah, a h--- of a journey." Most recently, he finished P3 in the Sprint on July 4 and P4 in the British Grand Prix on July 5. "The positive is the results, and that's really the only thing that matters at the end of the day, but the pace to get them was really, really not good. We need to take a big step forward," he shared following the race weekend. As of the 2026 season, Norris ranks fifth with 97 season points.

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Lando Norris Previously Dated Margarida Corceiro

Source: MEGA Margarida Corceiro dated João Félix for four years.

The F1 driver began dating Corceiro in 2023, and their on-again, off-again relationship lasted for roughly three years. In February, Norris was asked whether he and Corceiro were "good." "No," he responded, confirming he is a "single man."

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Lando Norris Sparked Dating Rumors With Alix Earle

Source: MEGA Alix Earle was briefly linked to Benson Boone.