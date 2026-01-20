Who Is Liable in a Commercial Vehicle Accident? Insights from a Los Angeles Commercial Vehicle Accident Lawyer

Article continues below advertisement

Los Angeles sees the highest rate of commercial vehicle accidents in California with thousands of crashes happening in the city every year. Despite the frequency of these collisions, many Californians are unaware of the legal complexities and potential liable parties involved. Understanding liability can make a major difference when it comes to victims receiving fair compensation. In this article, the Los Angeles commercial vehicle accident lawyers, or ‘abogados de accidentes de vehículos comerciales en Los Ángeles,’ at Abogados Fuertes explain the various parties that can be held responsible for collisions and why determining who’s really responsible is key. Commercial vehicles include delivery trucks, cargo vans, rideshare vehicles, semi-trailers, and more, but what these all have in common is a driver being paid to transport people or property. Most people assume when they are hit by a box truck, it must be the driver’s fault. However, there are many parties involved in the daily operation of commercial vehicles that could also be responsible for causing the accident.

Potential Liable Parties in Commercial Vehicle Accidents It’s true; the driver may be at fault in the event of a commercial vehicle crash. Professional drivers have been found violating speed limits, using cellphones and other devices while driving, and even driving under the influence. These actions are in direct violation of their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and can result in suspension as well as being held responsible for accidents and the damage they cause. An employer or transportation company can also be found liable for an accident caused by one of their fleet vehicles or one of their drivers. Los Angeles commercial vehicle accident attorneys have exposed companies with negligent hiring, training, or scheduling practices, and shown how these practices were directly related to the cause of an accident. When accidents are caused by mechanical failure or defective parts, lawyers will evaluate maintenance providers and vehicle manufacturers for liability as well. The reality is that all four of these parties, the driver, the company, the mechanic, and the manufacturer can all play a role in contributing to an accident. Although this isn’t common, finding multiple parties liable gives victims the opportunity to file multiple insurance claims and get just compensation for the significant damages and injuries caused by these kinds of collisions.

Employer vs. Employee Liability – The Key Legal Distinction In some cases, determining whether the driver or the company is responsible can be challenging. This is because of employment laws and drivers working as independent contractors rather than employees. While they are driving for large corporations, independent contractors lack legal protection in most cases since they are not employees. Still, this is a complicated grey area, because liability is associated with the control the company has over the driver’s vehicle, routes, schedules, and other aspects of their work. So, if a lawyer can demonstrate that the company controlled the route when the independent contractor crashed, they may at least be partially responsible. Employees, on the other hand, are protected by the doctrine of vicarious liability where employers are responsible for an employee’s actions when performing their job duties. If an employee is driving a company vehicle off the clock or for personal reasons, it’s likely that the employer is not liable for any accident they cause. The driver is also considered responsible if an accident occurs while violating company safety rules or committing intentional criminal acts.

How Liability Affects Compensation for a Commercial Vehicle Crash Commercial vehicle accidents tend to be the most serious accidents on the road, resulting in significant damage and injury. These vehicles and companies are required to carry higher insurance coverage than personal vehicles because of the potential for serious damage. If someone is in an accident with a commercial vehicle and can prove that the company was in some way responsible, they will have more insurance coverage available to fully compensate them for the damage inflicted. Victims of careless accidents have a right to pursue compensation for all economic damages, like medical bills and lost income, as well as non-economic damages including pain and suffering. However, if you are the victim of an accident with an independent driver, the driver may not have sufficient insurance to cover all the compensation you deserve. This is why Los Angeles commercial vehicle accident lawyers, also called ‘abogados de accidentes de vehículos comerciales en Los Angeles,’ will investigate all parties involved for liability, so that victims can pursue fair compensation and ensure a full recovery.