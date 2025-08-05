Who Is Lisa Kistermann? The Powerhouse Behind Crime London’s Coveted Sneakers Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing
Lisa Kistermann has become synonymous with being a multi-hyphenate creative force. Her eye for elevated edge and effortless cool has made her one of fashion’s most in-demand new visionaries, with her bold Crime London sneakers flying off the shelves and racking up waitlists as soon as they drop.
The Vision Behind the Brand
Born in Italy with Greek-German roots, Lisa was raised in London, where her cultural upbringing shaped a fresh, forward-thinking approach to fashion. While studying International Business and Russian, the young entrepreneur realized a lack of premium high-quality designer sneakers.
Recognising both a challenge and an opportunity, Lisa and her twin sister Jessica created Crime London—a brand designed to bridge the gap between street style grit and high-end fashion.
The It-Sneaker Moment
The result? A bold and eclectic range of sneakers with minimal lines, elevated materials, and just the right amount of edge. Crime London offers the kind of effortless cool that works with everything from oversized blazers to slouchy denim—and it’s become a staple in the wardrobes of global trendsetters.
The brand’s designs have been spotted on the feet of style icons like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Sofia Richie, all of whom have gravitated toward Crime London’s blend of refined minimalism and streetwise edge. Whether styled with laid-back loungewear or polished ensembles, these sneakers aren’t just worn—they make a statement.
Fashion Muse Meets Music Scene
Lisa herself has become a true style icon—often seen backstage at music events, turning heads with her signature blend of classic tailoring and rebellious flair. She mixes designers like Maison Margiela, Rick Owens and Ann Demeulemeester with her own unapologetically cool creations, blending visionary creativity with impeccable style.
Uninterested in chasing fleeting trends dictated by luxury fashion houses, Lisa embraces a more personal, expressive aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from music culture, urban style, and the freedom of self-expression, she infuses her designs with the vibrant energy of the global music scene. A longtime fixture in Ibiza’s legendary club circuit, Lisa and Crime London share an unbreakable bond with music — regularly attending festivals, underground gigs, and after-hours parties that fuel the brand's fearless, rhythm-driven spirit. This connection keeps the brand at the forefront of cultural cool, where sound and style collide.
Style. Strategy. Sustainability.
Kistermann’s infectious energy, global sensibility, and entrepreneurial drive have helped Crime London thrive in a competitive market. The brand’s strategic commercial approach and strong retail expansion has driven rapid growth in recent years. Collaborations with cultural institutions like Warner Bros., along with high-profile pop-ups across Europe and placements in renowned department stores such as Galeries Lafayette Paris, Selfridges London, and La Rinascente Milan, have cemented its status in contemporary fashion.
Sustainability has also become a focus. Lisa is leading efforts to integrate eco-conscious practices across production, from recycled materials to ethical sourcing, alongside a small capsule within the collection.
What’s Next?
With expansion into the U.S. and Asia, a new wave of limited-edition collabs, and even talks of branching into accessories, the Crime London empire is growing fast—and Lisa Kistermann is just getting started.