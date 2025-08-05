Who Is Lisa Kistermann? The Powerhouse Behind Crime London’s Coveted Sneakers Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing

Lisa Kistermann has become synonymous with being a multi-hyphenate creative force. Her eye for elevated edge and effortless cool has made her one of fashion’s most in-demand new visionaries, with her bold Crime London sneakers flying off the shelves and racking up waitlists as soon as they drop.

The Vision Behind the Brand

Born in Italy with Greek-German roots, Lisa was raised in London, where her cultural upbringing shaped a fresh, forward-thinking approach to fashion. While studying International Business and Russian, the young entrepreneur realized a lack of premium high-quality designer sneakers.

Recognising both a challenge and an opportunity, Lisa and her twin sister Jessica created Crime London—a brand designed to bridge the gap between street style grit and high-end fashion.

The It-Sneaker Moment

The result? A bold and eclectic range of sneakers with minimal lines, elevated materials, and just the right amount of edge. Crime London offers the kind of effortless cool that works with everything from oversized blazers to slouchy denim—and it’s become a staple in the wardrobes of global trendsetters.