Who Is Michelle Pfeiffer Married to? All About Her Husband David E. Kelley

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David E. Kelley Is From Maine

Source: MEGA Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley have been married for more than three decades.

Michelle Pfeiffer is happily married to her husband of 32 years, David E. Kelley. The Dangerous Liaisons actress' life partner was born on April 4, 1956, in Maine. His father, Jack Kelley, is a United States Ice Hockey Hall of Famer who played hockey for Boston University and competed on an AHAUS (Amateur Hockey Association of the United States) team. David followed in his father's footsteps, playing on Princeton University's men's ice hockey team while studying politics. He then earned a Juris Doctor from Boston University School of Law. After graduating, he practiced law in the litigation department of a Boston-based firm. It was also during this time he turned his attention to screenwriting, a decision that would shape the rest of his professional life.

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David E. Kelley Is a TV Writer

Source: MEGA David E. Kelley also worked as a lawyer.

David's screenplay for the 1987 film From the Hip ultimately led to his television career. "I had an idea that I thought would make for a good movie but didn't know anybody in L.A., so I went about writing the film — which would become From the Hip — on my own," he told The Hollywood Reporter in a March 2014 interview. He continued, "At some point I thought, 'OK, I'm going to have to show it to somebody.' It ended up getting optioned by a client of the law firm where I worked, but I was quickly edu­cated that having a script optioned doesn't mean it will get made! I was encouraged not to give up the day job, and I didn't." His agent later sent David's script to L.A. Law writer Steven Bochco, prompting the latter to invite him to do an episode in 1986. "From the very first story meeting, I felt, 'This is where I'm meant to be,'" said David. Among his other famous shows and films include Boston Legal, Big Little Lies, Ally McBeal, Lake Placid, Goliath, Big Sky, Big Shot, The Calling and The Crazy Ones.

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David E. Kelley Met Michelle Pfeiffer on a Blind Date

Source: MEGA Michelle Pfeiffer was first married to Peter Horton.

The Emmy-winning writer first met Michelle on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 1993. "We were in this restaurant, and there were eight of us, and somehow [David] ended up sitting across from my sister, and I ended up sitting across from his best friend," The Fabulous Baker Boys star revealed during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Although the group date itself was a bust, their chance meeting ultimately led to marriage

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David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer Wed in 1993

Source: MEGA Michelle Pfeiffer said she never takes David E. Kelley for granted.

Just months after the blind date, David and Michelle tied the knot in a ceremony on November 13, 1993.

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David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer Have 2 Children Together

Source: MEGA David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer previously agreed never to work together.

After their wedding, David adopted Claudia Rose, whom Michelle had already adopted just two months after meeting her future husband. They also welcomed their son, John Henry Kelley, in August 1994.

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Michelle Pfeiffer Has Rarely Appeared in David E. Kelley's Projects

Source: MEGA Michelle Pfeiffer opened up about working with her husband.