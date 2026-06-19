Who Is Michelle Pfeiffer Married to? All About Her Husband David E. Kelley
June 19 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
David E. Kelley Is From Maine
Michelle Pfeiffer is happily married to her husband of 32 years, David E. Kelley.
The Dangerous Liaisons actress' life partner was born on April 4, 1956, in Maine. His father, Jack Kelley, is a United States Ice Hockey Hall of Famer who played hockey for Boston University and competed on an AHAUS (Amateur Hockey Association of the United States) team.
David followed in his father's footsteps, playing on Princeton University's men's ice hockey team while studying politics. He then earned a Juris Doctor from Boston University School of Law.
After graduating, he practiced law in the litigation department of a Boston-based firm. It was also during this time he turned his attention to screenwriting, a decision that would shape the rest of his professional life.
David E. Kelley Is a TV Writer
David's screenplay for the 1987 film From the Hip ultimately led to his television career.
"I had an idea that I thought would make for a good movie but didn't know anybody in L.A., so I went about writing the film — which would become From the Hip — on my own," he told The Hollywood Reporter in a March 2014 interview.
He continued, "At some point I thought, 'OK, I'm going to have to show it to somebody.' It ended up getting optioned by a client of the law firm where I worked, but I was quickly educated that having a script optioned doesn't mean it will get made! I was encouraged not to give up the day job, and I didn't."
His agent later sent David's script to L.A. Law writer Steven Bochco, prompting the latter to invite him to do an episode in 1986.
"From the very first story meeting, I felt, 'This is where I'm meant to be,'" said David.
Among his other famous shows and films include Boston Legal, Big Little Lies, Ally McBeal, Lake Placid, Goliath, Big Sky, Big Shot, The Calling and The Crazy Ones.
David E. Kelley Met Michelle Pfeiffer on a Blind Date
The Emmy-winning writer first met Michelle on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 1993.
"We were in this restaurant, and there were eight of us, and somehow [David] ended up sitting across from my sister, and I ended up sitting across from his best friend," The Fabulous Baker Boys star revealed during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Although the group date itself was a bust, their chance meeting ultimately led to marriage
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David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer Wed in 1993
Just months after the blind date, David and Michelle tied the knot in a ceremony on November 13, 1993.
David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer Have 2 Children Together
After their wedding, David adopted Claudia Rose, whom Michelle had already adopted just two months after meeting her future husband.
They also welcomed their son, John Henry Kelley, in August 1994.
Michelle Pfeiffer Has Rarely Appeared in David E. Kelley's Projects
In a January 2021 interview with The New Yorker, Michelle confirmed she and her husband agreed not to work with each other on projects since she had "seen a lot of couples where they seem to have a really great marriage, and then they work together and next year they're filing for divorce."
However, they broke the marriage rule when Michelle joined the cast of David's series, Margo's Got Money Troubles.
"It wasn't like we had a hard and fast rule, like we came to some agreement about it. It was that neither of us were super eager to work together," Michelle shared on Variety's "Awards Circuit Podcast." "I really cherish my marriage, and I just didn’t want to do anything to mess it up. But this came along and I just love this piece so much. I knew I would be really sad to see someone else do it, and I love Elle [Fanning] so much."