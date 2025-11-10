What Happened to Sally Kirkland? Everything to Know About the Oscar-Nominated Actress Who Entered Hospice Care in California

Article continues below advertisement

Sally Kirkland Is From New York City

Source: MEGA Sally Kirkland is reportedly in hospice at a hospital in Southern California.

Before becoming a fixture in Hollywood, Sally Kirkland spent her early life in the Big Apple. Born on October 31, 1941, Kirkland revealed she was a go-go dancer at the Peppermint Lounge in New York City before becoming an actress. "I think the Mafia owned it," she quipped in an interview. "They would come in and throw money at my feet. You would see their guns in their holsters. That was pretty exciting — twisting in front of these gangsters."

Article continues below advertisement

Sally Kirkland Got Her Start as a Model

Source: MEGA She is a film, TV and theater veteran.

Since her mother was a fashion editor at Vogue and Life Magazine, Kirkland began working as a model before joining the Actors Studio, where she met Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino.

Article continues below advertisement

Sally Kirkland Is a Veteran Actress With More Than 200 Acting Credits

Source: MEGA Sally Kirkland began her acting career in the 1960s.

Kirkland's acting career began when she joined an off-Broadway and trained under Lee Strasberg. It soon opened the door for her to play roles in Blue, Coming Apart, Private Benjamin, Big Bad Mama, Hawaii Five-O, Police Story, Charlie's Angels and Three's Company. Her big break came when she was cast in the comedy-drama Anna. She expanded her career in the years thereafter, having acting credits in more than 220 films and series. Among her most notable works are Cold Feet, Archaeology of a Woman, Buddy Solitaire, Invincible, Criminal Minds, Another Woman's Husband, Brave New World, Valley of the Dolls, Roseanne, Days of Our Lives and The Woman Who Loved Elvis. According to her website, Kirkland is also "an exhibited painter, poet and renowned acting coach," in addition to being an ordained minister in the Church of The Movement of Spiritual Inner Awareness.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sally Kirkland Has Earned Numerous Accolades Over the Years

Source: MEGA She is an Oscar-nominated actress.

Kirkland cemented her career with Anna, earning a Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination at the Oscars. The role also helped her win an Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead, a Golden Globe for Best Actress and a LAFCA Award for Best Actress. She brought home more trophies from the Studio City Film Festival, Idyllwild CinemaFest, Trinity Film Festival and WorldFest International Film Festival. Kirkland was also honored with a Pinnacle Award at the 1999 Diversity Awards in Cinematic Arts, a Lifetime Achievement Award at the LA Femme Film Festival and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the New York City International Film Festival.

Article continues below advertisement

Sally Kirkland's Family Launched a GoFundMe to Support Her 'Urgent Medical Care'

Source: GoFundMe The GoFundMe page is still accepting donations to support Sally Kirkland.

Over the years, Kirkland has faced multiple health issues and accidents, including a 2013 theater fall and a similar incident in 2018 during a radio show appearance. In November 2024, her family launched a fundraiser to support the veteran star's "urgent medical care." "This past year Sally fractured her four bones in her neck, right wrist, and her left hip," part of the description reads. "While recovering she developed two separate life-threatening infections. The combination of these injuries and infections have required extensive hospitalizations and rehab beyond the 100 days insurance will cover." It adds, "As the days pass, lack of proper care greatly diminishes Sally's chance of a full recovery. However, with the right medical support, we know she has a strong chance of overcoming this setback and returning to the work she loves." She was also diagnosed with dementia the same year.

Article continues below advertisement

Sally Kirkland Has Been Hospitalized

Source: GoFundMe 'Sallywood,' a film about Sally Kirkland's life, arrived on Amazon Prime on November 10.