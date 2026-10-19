Who Is Susan Smith? Everything to Know About the Notorious Child Killer Who Murdered Her 2 Sons in 1994

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South Carolina woman Susan Smith remains behind bars more than three decades after murdering her two young sons. The case drew national attention on October 25, 1994, when Smith reported to local police that a Black man had carjacked her and kidnapped her two children, 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander. She confessed to their murders days later and was subsequently sentenced to life in prison. The convicted murderer was denied parole during her first hearing in November 2024 after serving 30 years in prison. She is scheduled to make a second attempt at securing her release on November 19. Here's everything to know about Smith ahead of her second attempt to seek parole.

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Susan Smith Drowned Her 2 Young Sons in 1994

Source: MEGA Susan Smith was sentenced to life in prison for the 1994 murders of her two young sons.

On October 17, 1994, Smith received a letter from Tom Findley, the son of the textile mill owner where she worked as secretary, ending their relationship and stating he did not want children. Eight days later, on October 25, 1994, Smith sent her burgundy 1990 Mazda Protégé into John D. Long Lake with her two sons still strapped into their car seats. Following the killings, she told police a Black man had carjacked her vehicle and drove away with her children in the backseat. Smith was scheduled to be interviewed by an FBI polygraph examiner at the Union County Sheriff's Office on October 27, 1994. As the search continued, she and her estranged husband, David Smith, appeared on national television, pleading for their children's safe return.

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Susan Smith Confessed to Killing Her Sons Days Later

Source: Law&Crime Network/YouTube Susan Smith was charged with their murders.

On November 3, 1994, nine days after the boys disappeared, Susan confessed to investigators at a local church that she had drowned her sons in the lake. Her confession ended the nationwide search for the children and led to her arrest on two counts of murder. She was formally indicted on December 12, 1994, and stood trial in July 1995.

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Susan Smith Was Sentenced to Life in Prison for the Murders

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Source: Law&Crime Network/YouTube Susan Smith's lawyers argued that she had been suffering from postpartum depression after the birth of her second son.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Susan had killed her sons in an attempt to rekindle her relationship with Tom. Her defense attorneys, however, presented a different account, pointing to Susan's history of mental health struggles, including postpartum depression following Alexander's birth and two previous suicide attempts. The court also heard details of her traumatic childhood. Her father died by suicide when she was 6 years old, while her stepfather, Beverly C. Russell Jr., was accused of her during her teenage years. Despite the defense's arguments, a jury convicted Susan of two counts of murder on July 22, 1995. Although prosecutors sought the death penalty, jurors sentenced her to life in prison on July 28, 1995, with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years. In a 2015 letter to The State, Susan defended herself and said "[she is] not the monster society thinks [she is]." "I imagine that was done on purpose," she wrote. "I wanted to let you know that I would have most likely responded to your letter because I have (not) yet been able to speak on my behalf. It has been hard to listen to lie after lie and not be able to defend myself." Susan added, "Something went very wrong that night. I was not myself. I was a good mother and I loved my boys." She began her life sentence at the Camille Griffin Graham Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C., where she was involved in several disciplinary incidents. In 2000, two prison guards — Houston Cagle and Alfred Rowe — faced charges related to sexual encounters with Susan. Following the incidents, Susan was transferred to Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood, S.C. According to prison records, Susan received at least five disciplinary violations at the institution between 2010 and 2017 for offenses involving drug use, possession of narcotics or marijuana and self-harm.

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Susan Smith Was Denied Parole After 30 Years Behind Bars

Source: Law&Crime Network/YouTube Susan Smith drowned her sons in a South Carolina lake in 1994.

On November 20, 2024, Susan appeared before the South Carolina parole board via video conference for her first-ever parole hearing after serving 30 years in prison. During the hearing, Susan acknowledged the severity of her crimes, saying, "I know that what I did was horrible. And I would give anything if I could go back and change it. I love Michael and Alex with all my heart." The parole board ultimately voted unanimously to deny Susan's request.

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Susan Smith Remains Incarcerated More Than 3 Decades After the Murders

Source: Law&Crime Network/YouTube Susan Smith became eligible for parole every two years starting in November 2024.