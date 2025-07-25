Who Is Vanessa Kirby's Boyfriend Paul Rabil? Everything We Know About the Star's Relationship

Vanessa Kirby was spotted getting close with her costar Pedro Pascal during a press run, leaving fans curious about who her real-life boyfriend, Paul Rabil, is.

Vanessa Kirby was spotted getting close with her Fantastic Four: First Steps costar Pedro Pascal during a recent press run for the film, leaving fans curious about her real-life boyfriend, Paul Rabil .

Kirby and the retired professional lacrosse player were first romantically linked in October 2022.

The pair is known to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Although it’s unclear when their relationship began, Rabil revealed during their 2023 Instagram debut that he and the actress met in Des Moines, Iowa.

“from the very minute we first met in des moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you ❤️,” he captioned a series of Instagram photos.

The athlete also gave his partner a special shout-out during his induction ceremony into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in January.