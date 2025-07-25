Who Is Vanessa Kirby's Boyfriend Paul Rabil? Everything We Know About the Star's Relationship
Vanessa Kirby was spotted getting close with her Fantastic Four: First Steps costar Pedro Pascal during a recent press run for the film, leaving fans curious about her real-life boyfriend, Paul Rabil.
Who Is Vanessa Kirby’s Boyfriend?
Kirby and the retired professional lacrosse player were first romantically linked in October 2022.
The pair is known to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Although it’s unclear when their relationship began, Rabil revealed during their 2023 Instagram debut that he and the actress met in Des Moines, Iowa.
“from the very minute we first met in des moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you ❤️,” he captioned a series of Instagram photos.
The athlete also gave his partner a special shout-out during his induction ceremony into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in January.
Vanessa Kirby and Paul Rabil Are Expecting Baby No. 1
The England native confirmed she was expecting her and Rabil's first child together in May. Kirby showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous slinky blue high-neck gown for the first time while on the red carpet for the CCXPMX Film Festival in Mexico City.
Weeks later, Rabil personally announced the baby news to his fans in a special message on Instagram.
"Some news...life’s greatest adventure is beginning soon," he wrote in the caption. "We’re very grateful for your love and support. Especially the advice. Mum’s a superhero. I’m just really lucky."
Vanessa Kirby Confused Fans With Her Close Relationship With Pedro Pascal
During a press run, the four stars of the film Fantastic Four: First Steps — Pascal, Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn — were seen taking questions together during an interview in a video posted by BuzzFeed.
In the clip, Kirby could be seen stroking the Last of Us star’s neck for a few seconds as Pascal started to talk about their first few days of filming.
Fans Discussed Vanessa and Pedro's Close Relationship
The interaction has sparked widespread online discussion about the duo's closeness. “What would you do if this was your wife and she doing this with the man in this video?” one user wrote in the comments section of the post.
Another user added, “Why are they so touchy?”